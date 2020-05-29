Madonna mocked for memorialising George Floyd with video of son dancing to Michael Jackson

Madonna performs at Eurovision in 2019: Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Madonna has been mocked for using a video of her son dancing to Michael Jackson to condemn police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

The pop icon posted to social media a video showing her son, David Banda, dancing to Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us”.

In a caption for the video, Madonna wrote: “Brutal murder travels around the world my son David dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

Madonna added a number of hashtags to the caption, including #DavidBanda, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #MichaelJackson.

Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer, who kept Floyd pinned to the ground by his neck despite his protests that he could no longer breathe, has led to several nights of unrest in Minneapolis over the continued killings of black men by law enforcement.

Retired professional basketball player Rex Chapman went so far as to dub the star’s message “the worst tweet of all time”, adding: “‘Come dance in the kitchen for racism’ is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things.”

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Maybe the worst tweet of all time. “ come dance in the kitchen for racism” is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things.🤣🤣 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 29, 2020

Madonna recently claimed that she had contracted coronavirus in early 2020, after she and a number of people on her crew came down with illness while on tour in Paris.

