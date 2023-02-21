Madonna Jokes About 'Swelling from Surgery' Following Criticism of Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

When it comes to critics of her appearance, Madonna has made sure she has the last word.

The singer, 64, sent out a tweet on Monday that seemed to be directed at those who had made unflattering remarks about her looks while presenting at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

"Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down," she captioned a shot of herself, posing for the camera face-on and sporting braided hair, ripped jeans and a baseball cap. She punctuated the statement with a cheeky "lol."

The tweet comes two weeks after an Instagram post the iconic entertainer shared, showing off a reel of some of her favorite moments of the Grammys — but also taking to task viewers and fans who criticized her appearance that evening.

"It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," Madonna wrote. "I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys — a History making moment."

She continued: "Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!"

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny," she added.

Standing firm in her decisions, Madonna further explained, "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Three days later, Madonna appeared to double down on her response to the criticism, posting photos of herself in a shredded denim outfit to her Instagram Stories and adding the words "Most Definitely Not Sorry."