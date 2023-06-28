Madonna hospitalized, postpones start of tour due to 'serious bacterial infection'

Madonna is postponing her upcoming Celebration tour as she recuperates from a “serious bacterial infection.”

The superstar’s manager Guy Oseary posted a message on Instagram that the singer is expected to make a full recovery.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection, which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” he wrote. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.”

Madonna’s Celebration tour, which was expected to touch on all segments of her 40-plus year career, was scheduled to begin in Vancouver July 15. Oseary's message adds that a new start date and rescheduled shows will be announced soon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Madonna hospitalized with 'bacterial infection', postpones tour