Will Madonna headline Glastonbury 2024? Emily Eavis shares hint on Instagram

Madonna delighted her fans at the opening night of The Celebration Tour at the O2 Arena in London (PA Media)

Emily Eavis has shared her love for Madonna on Instagram with a caption that fans have taken to be a hint towards next year’s Glastonbury line-up.

It has not been confirmed who will headline Worthy Farm in 2024, but Madge is certainly in the frame having started her Celebration tour at London’s O2 Arena.

Glastonbury organiser Eavis is thought to be keen on having two women headlining the three nights next year after the all-male line-up in 2022. And she added weight to predictions of a Madonna centrepiece with an Instagram photo captioned "She’s back! Incredible".

Madonna had postponed her world tour after falling ill but was on top form for her opening night at the O2 as she urged her fans to unite in “light and love”.

Her 78-date world tour includes four dates at the O2 which will wind up on Thursday and then another two performances in December.

Will Madonna perform at Glastonbury?

Madonna has never performed at Glastonbury before but her legendary status and incredible back catalogue would make her a sure-fire hit at Worthy Farm.

The performance would also come on the back of her Celebration tour which has been captivating audiences at London’s O2 Arena.

Madge has not commented on her chances of performing as a headliner next year - and nor has Emily Eavis beyond her supportive tweet, although it’s unclear what that could mean.

At the time of writing, Madonna has odds of 4/7 to be a Glastonbury headliner.

It has previously been speculated that Dua Lipa could be on the bill, with the star having teased new music last week.

Coldplay are veterans of the Pyramid Stage but their name has long been mentioned about a return next year and the band are said to be in advanced talks to play once more.

So it is not yet known if Madonna will be at Glastonbury - the debate about headliners is currently captivating people as much as the one over her best album.