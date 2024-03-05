Madonna and Guy Ritchie's Son Rocco Is All Grown Up on Red Carpet Date Night with Girlfriend Olivia Monjardin

The couple stepped out for the London premiere of Guy Ritchie's new series 'The Gentlemen'

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Rocco Ritchie and Olivia Monjardin at London premiere of 'The Gentleman'

Rocco Ritchie is a true gentleman!

The son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie stepped out for the London premiere of The Gentlemen with girlfriend Olivia Monjardin and the two looked impossibly glam.

Ritchie, 23, sported a classic black suit with a white button-down and patterned tie, while his girlfriend matched him in her own all-black look. She wore a low-cut black dress with lace detailing on the bodice, topped with a black blazer. Monjardin carried a black handbag to complete her look.

The red carpet premiere for Ritchie's dad's new TV project marked the couple's red carpet debut since being linked last fall. Though Ritchie largely keeps a low profile, he was seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail in November in Milan. The two had reportedly been spotted the first time the month before that, according to the outlet.

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Rocco Ritchie and Olivia Monjardin at London premiere of 'The Gentleman'

The two also made an appearance just days ago at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit, where they posed for a few quick photos while taking in the race. Ritchie went for a decidedly retro vibe with his '70s-esque patterned shirt and jacket.

Mark Thompson/Getty Olivia Monjardin and Rocco Ritchie at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain on March 2

In September, Ritchie made a stylish sibling statement when he stepped out with sister Lourdes Leon at Paris Fashion Week for the Louis Vuitton show.

Madonna's two eldest children couldn't have possibly looked more chic while posing for photos at the fashion show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

They even coordinated their all-black looks, with Leon, 27, in a stretchy minidress with a knotted neckline and black strappy sandals. She had her hair styled in a sleek bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Ritchie wore a black shirt and wide-leg trousers and topped the look with a chalk-striped dress coat that was tied at the waist. He completed his dapper ensemble with black pointy-toe shoes.



