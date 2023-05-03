Madonna gives major hint that ‘scrapped’ biopic is still on as she shares photos with Julia Garner

Madonna has dropped a major hint about the future of her biopic as she shared a photo with Julia Garner.

In June 2022, Ozark star Garner fought off stiff competition from stars including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie and Sydney Sweeney to be cast as the singer in the highly anticipated film.

Then in January, it was reported that the film was no longer in development as Madonna – who will also direct the film – was preparing for her newly announced Celebration world tour.

However, Madonna gave fans a glimpse of hope on Tuesday (2 May night) as she shared a series of photos with Garner to her Instagram Story.

One photo showed the pair embracing, with Madonna’s hair long and red, while Garner’s was cut short and blonde.

The second image showed the pair both eating French fries, with the 64-year-old captioning the post: “B**** we’re Madonna!”, accompanied by crying-laughing emojis.

The Independent has contacted Madonna and Garner’s representatives for comment.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour kicks off in North America in July, before she heads to the UK and Europe in October 2024.

The 84-show tour is the “Vogue” singer’s 12th tour, but her first retrospective show where she will be performing her greatest hits.

While it had always been believed that Madonna intended to pick the film about her life up again after the tour, it was reported to be on pause indefinitely until the show was over.

Madonna (right) and Julia Garner (Madonna/Instagram)

At the time that reports said the film was being put on hold, Garner said in an interview: “I don’t want to tell too much. I want to keep things- yeah, fingers crossed.”

Auditions for the biopic took place in February 2022, with potential actors reportedly taking part in a gruelling Madonna “bootcamp” overseen by the Queen of Pop herself.

The musician and actor has previously spoken about creating the script for the film, calling it “the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had”.