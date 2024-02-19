Madonna falls on stage after dancer trips during chair stunt

The pop icon laughed off the incident that resulted in her falling on her back during a performance of "Open Your Heart."

Madonna has a tale to tell after taking a tumble on stage during a Seattle performance on her Celebration tour.

The 65-year-old laughed off the moment during the live set, which saw one of her dancers seemingly trip while dragging Madonna across the stage in a chair as she sang her 1986 smash "Open Your Heart."

In multiple videos shared to social media, Madonna can be seen falling to the stage on her back when the dancer tripped over their footing. She quickly rolled over to her stomach to continue singing the song, and let out a laugh before standing up to continue on with the performance.

The "Ray of Light" recording artist is known for powering through amid stage mishaps, including a notable incident at the 2015 BRIT Awards, which saw her fall down a set of stairs after a wardrobe snafu.

“Armani hooked me up! My beautiful cape was tied too tight!” she said after the performance, per Vanity Fair. “But nothing can stop me and love really lifted me up! Thanks for your good wishes! I'm fine!”

Madonna's Celebration tour launched in October 2023 as one of the season's most highly anticipated traveling acts, featuring a setlist that spans 40 years as a reflective showcase of the superstar's career in music, movies, and pop culture at large.



Other headline-making moments from the show include Madonna bringing Julia Garner — star of the singer-songwriter's delayed musical biopic about her life — on stage for a rendition of "Vogue" as well as a powerful moment that sees Madonna sing "Live to Tell" while portraits of victims of the AIDS crisis appear on screens behind her.

Madonna and tour company Live Nation were also sued earlier this year by two New York City men who were displeased when their tour stop began roughly two hours after the 8:30 p.m. start time listed on their tickets.

"The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue Dec. 13 during soundcheck," Live Nation and Madonna's management said in response via statement to EW. "This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously."

Madonna's Celebration tour continues now through April 26.

