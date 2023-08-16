Madonna Has An Exciting Tour Update For Fans After Recent Health Scare

Madonna on stage at the VMAs in 2021

Madonna has issued an exciting update for fans in North America who have tickets to see her upcoming Celebration tour.

Last year, the Grammy-winning music legend announced she’d be embarking on her first ever greatest hits jaunt, which was supposed to have kicked off in Vancouver in July.

However, in June, the Queen of Pop was admitted to hospital due to a “serious bacterial infection” and spent time in ICU.

As a result, Madonna’s manager announced the singer would “need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour” while she recovered.

On Tuesday evening, it was revealed that the North American leg of the tour would begin in December in New York, with the majority of dates having now been postponed until early 2024.

A select few tour dates – including performances in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix – have also been cancelled altogether due to “scheduling conflicts”.

Madonna’s Nashville show was a late inclusion to her tour schedule, added as a show of solidarity with the drag and trans community, after recent legislation in Tennessee. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

“Getting all shows rescheduled was the number one priority,” a press release explained.

“Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows [...] will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

Madonna last went on tour in 2019 to promote her most recent album Madame X

Madonna – who is celebrating her 65th birthday on Wednesday – will now begin her tour with a string of dates at London’s O2 Arena in October, before taking the show across Europe.

The Papa Don’t Preach star publicly addressed her health scare in an Instagram post weeks after leaving hospital, thanking fans for their “positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement.”

“I have felt your love,” she wrote. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

