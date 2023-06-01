Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Shares Intriguing Insight Into Growing Up With The Queen Of Pop

Madonna and Lourdes Leon pictured earlier this year

Lourdes Leon has revealed some particularly fascinating snapshots of what it was like growing up as Madonna’s daughter.

The 26-year-old singer, who is the Queen Of Pop’s eldest child from her relationship with personal trainer Carlos Leon, opened up about her somewhat strict childhood, dishing the dirt on unwritten rules.

Sharing her earliest memory, a rebellious moment when Madge had her head turned for a second, Lourdes told The Face: “I remember getting in trouble for pissing on a very important document of my mum’s, in her office.

“She was not paying attention to me or something, and I just squatted and let the pee flow.”

Despite the somewhat messy protest, Lourdes insists that she was otherwise well-behaved.

She continued: “I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn’t well-behaved. Manners were very important to my family growing up.”

As a teenager, Lourdes never once snuck out of the house to go and party with her friends.

“I would sneak up to the roof to smoke a spliff, but I wouldn’t sneak out,” she said.

Mother and daughter pictured in 2011

As for curfews, Lourdes shared: “There was no curfew to be had because there was no going out.

“My dad would let me go hang out with my friends sometimes on the weekends, but I really wouldn’t consider that going out.

“I never went to a club until I was 19, 20 years old. I was in Michigan for a year, then I came back to New York, and that’s when I started to step out.”

Although it sounds pretty strict, Lourdes and Madonna’s bond couldn’t be closer.

Just last month, Lourdes playfully celebrated Mother’s Day with a tongue in cheek tribute to her mother.

Sharing an old picture of Madonna smoking a cigar on her Instagram, Lourdes captioned it Mother of motherz,” adding “thank you @madonna,” in another photo from the same set.

She then screengrabbed an article from New York magazine, which described itself as “an exhaustive, decisive guide to existing in polite society”, which carried the headline: “Do You Know How To Behave?”

“No,” Lourdes captioned it, tagging her mum’s Instagram handle.

Read the full interview with Lourdes Leon at The Face website.

