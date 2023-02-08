Madonna: Criticism of my face is 'ageist and misogynistic'

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05 - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images North America

Madonna has said that criticism of her face is "ageism and misogyny" following remarks over her appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The 64-year-old hit out at comments that appeared on social media and in the press after she presented an award to Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim - many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face!!" she wrote in a lengthy post on her Instagram.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in."

Singer Madonna holds a press Conference with former Beatle George Harrison for their film 'Shanghai Surprise' in 1986 - Georges De Keerle/Hulton Archive

She criticsed "a world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45" and "feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous".

Madonna wore a black tuxedo with her eyebrows bleached blonde during the awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In her post she claimed that she had been "degraded by the media" since the beginning of her career.

The world is threatened by my power and my stamina. My intelligence and my will to survive.

But they will never break me

this is all the test. pic.twitter.com/XvcaaG0Rrs — Madonna (@Madonna) February 7, 2023

"I have never apologised for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start," she said.

"I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

Madonna at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California - Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Singer Madonna attends the 14th Annual American Music Awards on January 26, 1987 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles - Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

She continued: "In the words of Beyonce 'You won't break my soul'.

"I look forward to many more years of subversive behaviour - pushing boundaries - standing up to the patriarchy - and most of all enjoying my life.

"Bow down b--ches!"

Kim Petras, the German vocalist, became the first transgender woman to win the award for best pop duo/ group performance.

During her acceptance speech, Petras said: "I don't think I could be here without Madonna."