Madonna Completes Her 'Trilogy of Tattoos' with the Hebrew Word for 'Kissed'

Madonna is adding to her collection of small and delicate wrist tattoos.

The music icon, 63, posted a video to her Instagram on Sunday, in which she announced, "I'm completing the trilogy of tattoos that I planned to do."

The "Vogue" singer was seen in what looked to be her own home, with tattoo artist Elë Ramirez on hand along with four of her children: son David, 16, and daughters Mercy James, 15, and twins Stella and Estere, 9.

During the process, Madonna explained to her youngest children that the newest design was the Hebrew word for "kissed."

The singer chose a space just below her first tattoo, which shows the initials of all six of her children, on her wrist.

Her third tattoo is an "X" on her other wrist, in honor of her alter ego Madame X, which she got in May.

She captioned the video post, "Completing the trilogy of tattoos……. I choose to do this year - וישקהו 'kissed'. Life is a journey to remove the Space between ourselves and humanity. ♥️ @ele.nyc Happy Chanukah 🕎."

At the end of the clip, Madonna flipped the script and handled the needle herself — to apply ink to her tattoo artist.

She marked the top of Ramirez's hand with an "X," clearly showing herself as nothing more than a novice tattoo artist at best.

"It's my first tattoo. Don't tell anyone I did it," she joked at the end of the clip.