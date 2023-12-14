Madonna Celebration Tour: See the setlist for her iconic career-spanning show

The Celebration Tour is not just a commemoration of Madonna’s 40 years of pop superstardom, but a reminder that no matter how many follow in her path, she remains the queen.

Her 79-show tour – postponed from a summer run after she battled a serious bacterial infection – finds Madonna performing more than two dozen hits for more than two hours. Many songs, including “Justify My Love,” “Everybody” and “Live To Tell,” haven’t been played regularly in decades, but she’s dusted them off for this seven-month run.

Madonna, 65, launched the North American leg of the tour with a three-night stand at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center starting Dec. 13. She and her 24 onstage performers will hit cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Houston through an April 26 finale in Mexico City.

Here is a rundown of the songs you can expect to hear on The Celebration Tour.

Act I

"Nothing Really Matters" "Everybody" "Into the Groove" "I Love New York"* "Burning Up" "Open Your Heart" "Holiday"

Act II

8. "Live to Tell"

9. "Like a Prayer"

Act III

10. "Erotica"

11. "Justify My Love"

12. "Hung Up"

13. "Bad Girl"

Act IV

14. "Vogue"

15. "Human Nature"

16. "Crazy for You"

Act V

17. "Die Another Day"

18. "Don't Tell Me"

19. "Mother and Father"

20. "I Will Survive" (Gloria Gaynor cover)

21. "La Isla Bonita"

22. "Don't Cry for Me Argentina"

Act VI

23. "Bedtime Story"

24. "Ray of Light"

25. "Rain"

Act VII

26. "Billie Jean" / "Like a Virgin"

27. "Bitch I'm Madonna"

28. "Celebration"

*Replaced "Causing a Commotion" at the Dec. 13 North American tour kickoff in Brooklyn, New York.

