Madonna calls Andy Cohen a 'troublemaking queen,' Andy Cohen honored

The troublemaking Queen of Pop playfully called out the Housewives whisperer during her concert at Barclays.

It takes a troublemaking queen to know one and so when Madonna spotted Andy Cohen in the audience of her Celebration Tour at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Saturday night, she called it like she saw it.

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you’re gonna get in so much trouble," the eternal Material Girl joked from the stage. "You little troublemaking queen!"

PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Madonna and Andy Cohen in 2009

Cohen, being a professional homosexual, was absolutely living, mouthing "I love you" to the "Ray of Light" singer. It's one thing to be called a queen by the Queen, but a troublemaker? The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to share how much he was gagged.

"I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a 'troublemaking queen' by the Queen of Troublemaking," Cohen wrote sharing a video of the concert moment and a montage of all the 'bad" things he said about Madonna over the years, including multiple "Mazels of the Day."

Cohen went on to write that the tour "blew" him away and that he "can't wait to go back," tagging his post "#TroublemakingQueen."

Madonna kicked off her Celebration Tour, commemorating her 40 years of keeping the game in a chokehold, in October in London, after postponing the trek this summer following a health scare. She started the U.S. leg of the tour at Barclays and will wind through North American until late April.

Meanwhile, Cohen's bestie Anderson Cooper recently recalled his own Madonna concert moment on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera. Cooper's anecdote kinda trumps Cohen's, though, since it's just really hard to beat getting humped by Madonna in front of thousands of people.

