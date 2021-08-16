Madonna Brings Entire Catalog to Warner Music as Part of New ‘Career-Spanning Partnership’

Madonna, the top-selling female artist of all time, will bring her entire catalog of recorded music under the Warner Music umbrella as part of a career-spanning global partnership announced Monday. The singer, who launched her career with Warner, has sold more than 300 million records worldwide, won seven Grammys and dozens of other major awards, including 24 ASCAP Pop Music awards, MTV VMAs, Brits, Ivor Novellos, Junos and more, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. Madonna’s compositions are already administered globally by Warner Chappell Music publishing, so the move brings her entire solo music catalog under one roof.

A rep for Warner confirmed that the partnership does not address new recordings; Madonna’s deal with Interscope Records ended last year, so she apparently remains a free agent for future music projects.

Madonna said. “Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

The partnership, which comes in advance of next year’s 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut single, encompasses her entire Sire/Maverick/Warner catalog, including top-sellers and critical favorites “Madonna,” “Like a Virgin,” “True Blue,” “Like a Prayer” and “Ray of Light.” The main update in the deal sees her three most recent studio albums, “MDNA,” “Rebel Heart” and “Madame X,” which were released on Interscope, joining the Warner catalog beginning in 2025. In total, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

According to the announcement, the deal “heralds the launch next year of an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon.” Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and more. The series of releases will be overseen by Warner Music’s catalog team, led by Kevin Gore, with the first release to be announced soon.

This deal was executed by Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary at Maverick, Allen Grubman of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sachs P.C., her business manager Richard Feldstein of NKSFB, and Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

Guy Oseary said: “Over the past 30 years, I’ve been fortunate enough to meet and spend time with many of Madonna’s incredible fans, and this new partnership will bring to fruition what so many of them have been patiently waiting for: a celebration of her groundbreaking catalogue. My partner Sara Zambreno and I are working closely with Warner Music Group to bring new life to these iconic works.”

Max Lousada added: “We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable. Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time. Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution.”

On October 8, Madonna will be releasing her documentary film, “Madame X,” exclusively on Paramount+ (on MTV in markets where that channel is not available). Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures her 2019 tour performance.

In other news, Madonna has announced her birthday wish for friends and supporters to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi, built especially for children. There are 50 beds in the hospital’s ward, where children recuperate after surgery or regain strength following intensive care. By adopting a bed, you can ensure that any sick or injured child that comes through the hospital doors has access to world-class specialized care. Madonna has challenged supporters to adopt all 50 beds in honor of her birthday. For more information on how to donate, go to: www.raisingmalawi.org/adopt-a-bed/

