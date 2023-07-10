Madonna Breaks Her Silence on Hospitalization

Madonna is addressing her hospitalization and thanking fans and loved ones for their support through her health crisis.

Today, the queen of pop shared a statement on her Instagram commenting on the incident and giving an update on her condition.

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement," she began. "I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Madonna was rushed to the emergency room late last month due to a "serious bacterial infection," her longtime manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed on Instagram at the time.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which [led] to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," he wrote in a post, also announcing that the star's tour would have to be postponed.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," Madonna continued in her statement. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M."

You Might Also Like