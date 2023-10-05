Madison Wells Live Presenting Industry Reading of ‘The Thing About Jellyfish’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madison Wells Live will present a private industry reading of “The Thing About Jellyfish,” a new play by Keith Bunin based on the best-selling novel by Ali Benjamin.

The reading will take place on Oct. 6 in New York City. It will be directed by Tyne Rafaeli and feature Matilda Lawler, star of Max’s “Station 11.” The ensemble will also include Mia Williamson, Lexi Perkel, Antonio Watson, April Matthis, Mateo Castel, Zak Orth, Stephanie Janssen and Robert Stanton. Madison Wells holds the exclusive film rights to “The Thing About Jellyfish.”

According to the official plot description, Suzy Swanson’s world is shattered when she learns of her best friend’s drowning, just days before starting seventh grade. Convinced that the true cause of the tragedy must have been a rare jellyfish sting, she vows to solve the mystery of what really happened, no matter the costs. Retreating into a silent world of imagination, she carefully crafts a plan to prove her theory — even if it means traveling the globe. “The Thing About Jellyfish” follows Suzy’s heartfelt journey as she explores grief, growth and the astonishing wonder of the universe.

“The Thing About Jellyfish” marked Benjamin’s fiction debut and was published by Little, Brown Books in 2015. It was named one of the best books of 2015 by School Library Journal and was a 2015 National Book Award finalist. Publisher’s Weekly described it as a “shining example of the highs and lows of early adolescence, as well as a testament to the grandeur of the natural world.”

Madison Wells Live is the live entertainment arm of Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker’s award-winning, independent production company. The company focuses on stories of women and people who push boundaries. It is led by Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw. Broadway credits include “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” “Shucked,” “Pass Over,” “The Inheritance,” “Hadestown” and the recent revival of “Company.”

