Madison Prewett Defends Quick Journey to the Altar: 'We Took the Time That We Felt We Needed' (Exclusive)

The former 'Bachelor' contestant tied the knot with husband Grant Troutt three months after their engagement

Madison Prewett/Instagram Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt

Madison Prewett and Grant Troutt wasted no time getting to the altar.

The couple got engaged in July of 2022, eight months into their relationship, and tied the knot three months later.

Prewett, who appeared on season 24 of the Bachelor, talked to PEOPLE about her quick journey to the altar.

Grant Troutt Instagram

“I wanted to see his patterns. I wanted to see who he consistently was and who he was becoming, the choices that he was making, the habits he was developing, the way he loved God and loved other people, and he wanted to see that in me," she says. "And so we took the time that we felt we needed.”

Prewett continues: “Sometimes it's shorter for people, sometimes it's longer for people, but I think we were very prayerful and intentional about not trying to rush it and not trying to delay it, but just really follow God's peace and God's timing through it."

Prewett attributed their decision to knowing their relationship was “end game.”

“Once we got to that point where we were like, ‘Okay, we feel good. We’re ready to be married,’ we were ready to go. He proposed three weeks later.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Madison Prewett Enlisted 'Accountability' Buddies to Hold Her to Purity Pledge Before Marrying Grant Troutt (Exclusive)

Ahead of their wedding, the twosome reached a decision to enter premarital couples counseling.

As the former Bachelor contestant exclusively told PEOPLE, the couple "actually just both felt like we were supposed to do it."

Madison Prewett/Instagram

"It did take us a minute to figure out what that exactly looked like," said Prewett, 27. "We didn't know if we wanted the pastor who is marrying us to do it, or if we wanted to go to an actual counselor, or if we wanted to go to someone at our church. That was the part where we had to discuss, but we were actually on the same page about wanting that beforehand."

Story continues

For Prewett and Grant, their Christian faith has always been "the foundation" of their relationship. The pair's counselor is "also a person of faith and believes what we believe," the former reality star revealed.

"That's been helpful to be able to talk about our faith and our beliefs and have that be a large part of the conversation," she continued. "She's a licensed counselor, and so it brings also the practical side of things, whereas I feel like if we would've just gone through a church, we would've maybe missed some of that."

Prewett shared the details of their romantic Oct, 2022 ceremony at Troutt's parents' home in Dallas, Texas with PEOPLE.

"We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett said of the celebration, which was photographed by Megan Kay Photography and filmed by The Crakes. "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."

For Prewett, it was crucial that her wedding was "as unique to me as possible" — though, she did borrow some decor inspiration from a fellow Bachelor Nation star.

"Raven Gates Gottschalk also got married in Dallas and we are using the same florist, Something Pretty Florals," she shared of Gates Gottschalk, who was also in attendance for the ceremony. "Hers was stunning, so we got a lot of inspiration from that."

"What we are most excited for is a lifetime together," Prewett concluded. "We are most looking forward to walking out God's purpose for our life together. We can't wait to get plugged into a local church and host community in our new home!"

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.