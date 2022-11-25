Madison LeCroy Documents 'Part I' Honeymoon Trip to Singapore with Husband Brett Randle

Madison LeCroy Documents Honeymoon Trip with Husband Brett Randle to Singapore

Madison LeCroy/tiktok

Madison LeCroy is enjoying her honeymoon abroad with husband Brett Randle.

After their wedding ceremony last weekend, the newlyweds jetted off to Southeast Asia for the first part of their honeymoon.

Documenting the trip on TikTok, the Southern Charm star wrote in the caption of the first clip, "Honeymoon starts now 🤍@Emirates."

Set to "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, the footage features their journey from getting into the Emirates Airlines plane to enjoying glasses of champagne while sitting in a business class suite as well as sharing a kiss while hanging out in the lounge of the aircraft.

RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best Deals

Meanwhile, a second TikTok post shows the couple's adventures after arriving at their destination in Singapore, including trying out local drinks and food as well as wandering around the local bazaar.

LeCroy, 32, and Randle also packed on the PDA in the clip while doing some sightseeing in the area. "Part I ❤️ #honeymoon #fyp #fypシ #singapore," she captioned the post.

LeCroy and Randle tied the knot on Saturday at the Chablé Maroma in Riviera Maya, Mexico — a Caribbean coastline celebration that came three days after she and Randle wed in a courthouse in Charleston, South Carolina.

"It was a super chill, relaxed day — isn't that every bride's dream?" LeCroy told PEOPLE of the "I dos," which were held at sunset with her 10-year-old son Hudson by her side.

RELATED: Madison LeCroy Says It's 'Refreshing' She's Not 'Mean and Toxic' on Southern Charm This Season

"We didn't want to have some elaborate wedding here in Charleston with 300 people. That just wasn't our vibe," LeCroy continued. "And if it wasn't for Hudson, we probably would have just eloped and [not done] a wedding. But he wanted something special so we chose the beach — and specifically Riviera Maya, because that was a destination we'd been to together and knew that our guests would love it just as much as we did."

Story continues

LeCroy also shared that no one from the long-running Bravo series was invited to her nuptials because she and Randle chose to keep their ceremony intimate, inviting just their closest friends and family.

"We only had about 40 people there," she told PEOPLE. "Honestly, with both of our families, if we even invited our cousins, it would be a 300-person wedding. So we really just kept it to our nearest and dearest."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The happy celebration was highlighted by music by Jordan Kahn Orchestra, a three-course meal, lush white flower arrangements by planner/designer/florist Soeur Events and even a nighttime fire pit party with fireworks.

And though LeCroy loved the details of the big day, she told PEOPLE she cared more about the marriage than she did about the wedding.

"I'm just so happy and so proud to be able to call him my husband," LeCroy gushed. "I've never felt that. So all these other things like cake and table settings and font on the invitations — that was just so far from anything I was focusing on. That's not why we're doing it."

RELATED: Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brett After 6 Months of Dating

"I've definitely found that forever partner," she added. "What's so special about marriage is you become this unit. And for [my son] Hudson and I to be able to have somebody in our lives who just completes us is more than I could ever ask for."