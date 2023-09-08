Madison Keys vs Aryna Sabalenka live: US Open score and latest updates

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Madison Keys for a place in the final - Getty Images /Robert Prange

02:47 AM BST

Women's semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of the second women’s semi-final between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka.

The winner of this match will face whoever triumphs in the first semi between Coco Gauf and Karolina Muchova.

Sabalenka has been beaten in the last four in her previous two visits to New York but earlier this year she made her major breakthrough by winning the Australian Open.

She also lost her semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon but the Belarusian is proud of her performances at the big events.

“Yeah, I’m super proud of myself and my team that we have been able to adjust to different conditions, different courts,” she said. “We were able to bring this consistency in my game. Yeah, this is something I’m really proud of, and it’s just unbelievable and I’m just super happy right now that I’m being able to do this.”

The two players faced each other at the Wimbledon quarter-final stage with Sabalenka winning convincingly. But Keys believes she has learned lessons from that match which she can take into this showdown.

“I think there is obviously a lot of things that I can take from the match,” she said. “The No 1 thing being she beat me (smiling).

“But I think that there is still going to be similar patterns and tendencies that she has that I can definitely lean into.

“And also, in the second set at Wimbledon, I was up a break and I had chances. I was definitely in the match and had opportunities, so I think even though I lost that match, it wasn’t, like, you know, I wasn’t in the match and I had no idea what I was doing out there.

“So I think there is a lot of positives that I can take out of that match and try to implement.”