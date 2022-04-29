For Madison Cawthorn, the controversies keep piling up as the GOP primary nears

Did someone forward this to you? Click here to subscribe to this weekly newsletter.

The last several weeks — building up to the day when GOP voters will decide whether they want to send U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn back to Congress — have delivered an onslaught of controversy and negative, unflattering headlines about the freshman congressman. This week was no different.

The week started out with the news that for the second time since he took office, Cawthorn had been stopped by airport security for having a loaded gun on him.

Cawthorn was making his way through a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning when TSA agents found a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun in a bag of his. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on site at the airport cited Cawthorn for violating a city ordinance and let him go after confiscating the gun.

In February 2021, just a month after he was sworn into office, Cawthorn was stopped by security at the Asheville airport for carrying a Glock 9mm handgun in his bag. At the time, his spokesperson said Cawthorn had carried the gun into the security line by mistake.

Cawthorn offered a similar explanation this week in an apology video posted on Instagram Wednesday night.

“Even if you fly all the time, and are used to just grabbing your bags and going, always take the extra 30-60 seconds it takes to check your bags and make sure everything is how it should be. I made a mistake yesterday, no excuse for it, just a flat-out mistake,” Cawthorn wrote in the post, before he added: “Honor of my life to serve the people of WNC and try to save our country from the Marxists trying to take over.”

The headlines about Cawthorn went from bad to worse within just a few hours. The Washington Examiner published a story about how the 26-year-old representative may have violated federal insider trading laws in December when he promoted a cryptocurrency that shot up in value the day after he announced on Instagram that he owned the “Let’s Go Brandon” meme coin and predicted it would “go to the moon.”

The report generated a fresh wave of criticism for Cawthorn, including from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who has repeatedly criticized Cawthorn for falling short of the expectations of his constituents. In March, Tillis endorsed one of Cawthorn’s main challengers in the upcoming GOP primary, state Sen. Chuck Edwards, and implied that Cawthorn had “embarrassed” Western North Carolina “with a consistent pattern of juvenile behavior, outlandish statements, and untruthfulness.”

In light of the Washington Examiner’s reporting, Tillis issued a statement Wednesday calling on the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation into Cawthorn, saying that the prospect of insider trading by a member of Congress represents “a serious betrayal of their oath,” and that Cawthorn owes voters an explanation.

Endorsement watch

Two candidates running for Congress, one in the House and one in the Senate, received high-profile endorsements this week.

▪ Nida Allam, a Durham County commissioner running in the Democratic primary to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, was endorsed on Thursday by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Allam previously served as a political director on Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, and has been endorsed by other national progressive figures, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal.

▪ Ted Budd, a sitting three-term congressman who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his U.S. Senate bid, was endorsed on Wednesday by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Budd has also been endorsed by N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and state Senate leader Phil Berger.

Check out our voter guide to the primary

The 2022 primary election is less than three weeks away. Here at The News & Observer, we’ve put together a comprehensive voter guide with everything you need to know about the May 17 election, how you can cast your ballot, and the different candidates running for federal, state-level and local races throughout the Triangle.

▪ The deadline to register to vote in the primary was last week, but you can still register to vote during the early voting period. Here’s how.

▪ Early voting began on April 28 and ends May 14. Here’s a guide to finding your Triangle early voting location.

▪ Voting by mail might not be as easy as it was in 2020. Here’s what you should know before casting an absentee ballot.

▪ The N&O sent candidates running for Congress, the state legislature, and various local-level offices questionnaires asking them where they stand on certain issues, why they’re running for public office, and what their priorities would be. Learn more about the candidates running in Wake, Durham, Orange, Johnston and Chatham counties here.

Reading this in Sunday’s newspaper? Find all of the information we’ve collected by visiting newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/election/voter-guide.

Other stories from the team

▪ “NC Democrat whose primary challenger is endorsed by Cooper gets key teachers group nod.” The North Carolina Association of Educators released its slate of endorsements Thursday, and one name stuck out, Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan reports. State Sen. Kirk DeViere, a sitting senator from Fayetteville, secured the teachers group’s support. His opponent, Val Applewhite, won the backing of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in an usual move earlier this year.

▪ “Students at NC science and math school protest its handling of sex assault allegations.” Nearly 300 students and faculty members at the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics in Durham held a walkout protest on Monday to protest the school’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations, Kate Murphy and Sara Coello reported.

What we’re reading

▪ In the North Carolina U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump and the Club for Growth have been on the same page in their support for Ted Budd. But in Ohio, the powerful conservative PAC is bucking Trump and attacking his endorsed-candidate for Senate, J.D. Vance, calling him “a fraud,” The New York Times reports.

▪ President Joe Biden somewhat clarified where he stands on calls to cancel federal student loan debt, saying on Thursday that he’s considering canceling “some” debt but isn’t going to forgive up to $50,000 per borrower, as some on the left have demanded, Politico reports.

