Madison is an artistic girl who could bring laughter, love to a ‘no matter what’ family

Madison, 13, is an artistic girl who is most proud of her drawings. People who know her love her creativity. She also enjoys singing, cooking and watching anime.

At school, vocal music and science are her favorite classes. Madison doesn’t know what she wants to do when she grows up, but she knows she wants to volunteer.

Madison could bring laughter and love to a “no matter what” family. She would do best with a loving, accepting family that could help guide her as she matures.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Madison’s case number is CH-7800.