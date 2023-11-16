Madilyn Bailey Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Bobbie, with Husband Jimmy Benrud: 'Our Little Miracle Bean'

The couple, who married in 2014, are excited to be first-time parents

Madilyn Bailey/Instagram (2) Madilyn Bailey welcomes first baby.

Madilyn Bailey is a mom!

The Season 16 America's Got Talent favorite, 30, has welcomed her first baby, daughter Bobbie Bailey, with husband Jimmy Benrud, the couple revealed on Instagram Thursday.

Daughter Bobbie Bailey was born on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

"Welcome to the world Bobbie Bailey 💕11.15.23💕 it was not an easy journey to get to this day. But every bit of it was worth it! We love you so much our little miracle bean 👶🏼," she captioned the set of shots from her baby girl's arrival.

In June, Bailey announced her pregnancy news on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos with her husband. In the snaps, the singer held up her sonogram and reflected on her difficult journey to pregnancy.

"2 years ago when I was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis and told 'have a baby now or get a hysterectomy,'" she began. "I remember the answer being obvious. Try to have a baby. But I also remember being angry. Angry that I was being forced to make this choice. Angry that my body didn’t feel like it was just my body any more."

The musician continued in her lengthy caption, thanking her husband for being her "rock" and herself for embarking on this journey.

"So here’s to the next chapter. This wasn’t the original plan… it’s so much better. We love you so much already little bean and we can’t wait to meet you!" she finished her post.

In August, the star spoke to PEOPLE, opening up about the three surgeries, 317 shots and one failed transfer she went through before discovering she was pregnant.

“A few days after my audition for America's Got Talent, I had this horrible endometriosis flareup situation,” said Bailey, who made quite a splash back in 2021 with her AGT performance of her original song made up of hate comments she had received on her YouTube channel. “The doctor said I had maybe the worst case of endometriosis [she had] ever worked on.”

Bailey and her husband were forced to make a crucial decision between a hysterectomy or trying to have a baby, all while Bailey’s music career was beginning to take off.

“I got the [laparoscopic] surgery and then we decided we were going to start IVF,” Bailey remembered. “For the next two years, I was on hormone therapy treatments to help with the endometriosis and then the IVF. And what's interesting about doing IVF when you have endometriosis is the IVF medications that grow the eggs also grow your endometriosis. So it kind of makes it worse at first.”

“Literally, we found out I was pregnant and then a week later we were shooting the cover art for Hollywood Dead,” said Bailey of her debut album. “So, the entire time I've been pregnant, I've been making all the content for Hollywood Dead. I guess it gave me something to think about other than being pregnant because the first time you're pregnant, everything's scary.”

