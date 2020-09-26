Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Minor Dies After Upper-Caste Employer Stops Parents From Taking Him to Hospital in Guna

Guna, September 26: An eight-year-old boy died after his parents, bonded labourers, were stopped from taking him to a hospital allegedly by upper-caste men. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The deceased was identified as Deshraj whose father Pahalwan Singh had borrowed Rs 25,000 from an upper-caste man. Deshraj died after a group of upper-caste men confined his parents, thrashed them and did not allow them to take their ailing son to a hospital. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Jat Brother Kills Pregnant Sister For Marrying Rajput Man.

According to a report by News18, Deshraj's father Pahalwan Singh, who belongs to the Sahariya Scheduled Tribe, had borrowed Rs 25,000 from an upper-caste man in 2015. As he was unable to pay the debt, he and his family trapped in bonded labour at the farm of the accused. When Deshraj fell sick last week, the family asked the employer for money for his treatment. Man Arrested for Raping Nine-Year-Old Girl in Rajgarh District.

Instead of helping the family, the accused along with other upper-caste men allegedly confined Deshraj's parents, assaulted them and stopped them from taking him to a hospital. Consequently, Deshraj lost his life. Singh somehow managed to escape and lodged a complaint. However, no arrest has been made so far. The family is now struggling to get due wages and essential documents including Release Certificate.

The Release Certificate is essential for released bonded labourers to obtain rehabilitation benefits under various government schemes. Without the document, bonded labourers continue to face exploitation.