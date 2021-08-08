Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Stabs Traffic Sub Inspector After Police Seize His Bike From No-Parking Zone in Bhopal; Detained

Bhopal, August 8: A man allegedly stabbed a traffic cop in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal after police lifted his bike from a no-parking zone. The incident took place on Saturday outside the crime branch office in MP Nagar police station near Jyoti Talkies. The accused has been identified as Harsh Meena. He had come to Jyoti talkies and parked his two-wheeler in a no-parking zone. Bengaluru Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Wife to Death, Arrested.

Also Read | Bhopal: Man Rapes Colleague on Pretext of Marriage, Booked After Complaint

After committing the crime, he tried to flee from the spot but was detained. He is a native of Morena and currently stays in Amarnath Colony in Kolar. Meena is an engineer. He completed his engineering from RGPV and was preparing for MTech. The injured police official has been indented as Police Sub- Inspector Shriram Dubey. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Wife to Death, Walks into Police Station With Blood-Stained Knife to Confess.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Meena parked his bike in a no-parking zone and went to Jyoti Complex Market for computer-related work. Meanwhile, the traffic police crane towed his bike and took it to the crime branch office. When the accused came out, he found out that his bike was lifted by traffic police. He then went to the police station.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Madhya Pradesh To Witness Heavy Rainfall During Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts More Showers in Northeast India

Dubey asked him to pay a fine of Rs 600 and produce vehicle registration documents. Meena. The accused reportedly was not carrying registration papers. He went to his home to bring the documents and money. While returning, he also carried a knife with him. He stabbed Dubey in the abdomen when the cop was leaving. However, the accused was nabbed by the cops present at the spot.

Meanwhile, Dubey was immediately rushed to a hospital. He was discharged after treatment. As per the police, the accused behaved like a psychopath psycho in the police station. He laughed without any reason and then started crying, reported TOI. A case of an attempt to murder and obstructing a government servant has been registered against the accused.