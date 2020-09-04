Madhya Pradesh Records Biggest Single Day Spike of 1672 Cases, 30 Deaths; Indore Reports 259 New Cases

Even as the Centre has initiated guidelines for Unlock 4.0, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a steep surge in fresh Covid-19 cases in the last few days and the state saw the biggest single day spike of 1672 fresh cases on Thursday. It also reported 30 new deaths, taking the death count to 1,483.

Commercial capital Indore is back as the hotspot of the state recording 259 fresh cases of infection on Thursday, taking the tally of total cases to 13,752, a late evening Health bulletin from the state government said.

After reining in the deadly virus in latter stages of lockdown, the Indore city which was once among top ten most affected cities of India, is witnessing a resurgence of the virus in last month or so even as unlocking in different phases has been implemented.

Similarly,Bhopal has also been witnessing on an average 180 cases of infections daily in the last ten days or so. On Thursday, the capital city recorded 198 cases taking the tally of total cases to 11,056.

Among other cities, Gwalior is also another hotspot and on Thursday reported 246 cases of fresh infections and Jabalpur recorded 129 cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases have risen to 68,586 in the state. However, the administration said over 52,000 of those who contracted the virus have recovered including 1092 who were discharged from different hospitals on Thursday. All the 52 districts of the central Indian state are reporting fresh cases of infection at a steady pace since the lockdown was lifted and prohibitions were eased in phased manner.

Recently Home minister Narottam Mishra had announced the discontinuation of the Sunday lockdown. The state government has already given green signal to the commencement of limited group activities, tourist activities and operation of buses. It is also planning to allow limited political rallies and events shortly.

The cases of infections have recorded at a fast pace in the state in the month of August as the state witnessed a total 32,159 cases including 527 deaths. The death figure witnessed in August is 33% of the overall fatalities while in the first three days of September, 57 patients have lost their lives.

Months of June and July have witnessed 223 and 295 deaths respectively.

India has once again recorded over 83,000 cases in a period of 24 hours, according to health ministry data as 83,341 confirmed infections were reported from across the country till 8 am on Friday, just shy of the peak of 83,883 cases that were reported on Thursday.

According to the figures of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has currently 14,888 active cases and have recorded 1483 deaths till now.