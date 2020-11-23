Madhya Pradesh Planning ‘Cow Cess’ to Raise Money for Cow Sheds

The Madhya Pradesh government in its recently appointed cow cabinet is planning to impose a cess to raise money for operating cow shelters across the state. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people on Sunday, 22 November, to contribute towards “gaushalas” through a small cess.

Chouhan also said that to make gaushalas self-reliant, children in anganwadis of the state will be given cow milk procured from the gaushalas, reported The Indian Express.

On Sunday, the CM virtually chaired the first Gau Cabinet meeting.

"I am thinking of imposing some minor tax to raise money for the welfare of the “gaumata'” and for the upkeep of cow sheds...Is it alright?” the BJP leader said.

Chouhan added that children suffering from malnourishment will be given milk that will increase the sale of milk and benefit gaushalas, the report added.

“It has been decided to constitute a ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers’ Welfare departments will be included in the Cabinet. The first meeting will be held on 22 November at 12 pm on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa,” Chouhan had said in a tweet in Hindi on 18 November.

Chouhan had also informed that the various ministers of Panchayat and Rural development, Revenue, Forest, and Animal Husbandry departments will also form this Cabinet. This makes the Cow Cabinet the first such entity in the country.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express)

