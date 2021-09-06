Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girls Paraded Naked as Part of Ritual to Please Rain Gods

At least six minor girls were paraded naked in a village in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh as part of a ritual to please the rain gods and bring rain in the area affected by drought.

The incident took place on Sunday, 5 September, at Baniya village in the Bundelkhand region.

""Police are investigating this incident. Action will be taken if it is found that girls were forced to go naked."" - Damoh superintendent of police DR Teniwar, as quoted by PTI

Teniwar said that the young girls were paraded naked to please the rain gods as part of a local practice since the villagers believe that this may result in rain.

As per the ritual, young girls walk naked with a wooden shaft on their shoulders with a frog tied to it. They are accompanied by women who sing bhajans to praise the rain god, collector Chaitanya said. These women then collect food grain from villagers during the procession and cook food for a group feast at a local temple.

He said parents of these girls are involved in this practice and will be informed about such superstitious practices.

He said none of the villagers complained about the ritual, reported PTI.

"In such cases, the administration can only make the villagers aware about the futility of such superstition and make them understand that such practices don't yield desired results," he said.

NCPCR Steps In

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Damoh collector to take legal action in the matter.

"According to the news published in local media, an act of 'inhumanity' has come to the fore in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Allegedly, minor girls were seen roaming naked on the streets of a neighbourhood in the district. These women, belonging to the Adivasi community, reached a nearby temple and worshipped the goddess," the NCPCR wrote in the letter to the collector, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Commission has sought a report from the Damoh district administration.

"Make sure to convey the following documents within ten days of receipt of the letter---Certificate of age to minor girls in the case, detailed investigation report of the case and other necessary documents," the letter said.

Damoh collector S Krishna Chaitanya said the local administration would submit a report to the NCPCR, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

