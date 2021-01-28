Madhya Pradesh HC Rejects Munawar Faruqui’s Bail Plea
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday, 28 January rejected the bail application of comedian Munawar Faruqui and one of his associates.
The high court held that no case for bail had been made out, and that:
"“The evidence/material collected so far, suggest that in an organized public show under the garb of standup comedy on commercial lines, prima facie scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India were made.”"
The decision by Justice Rohit Arya came days after he had conducted a brief but controversial hearing in the case on Monday, 25 January, when he was reported to have asked Faruqui’s lawyers: “But why do you take undue advantage of other’s religious sentiments and emotions. What is wrong with your mindset? How can you do this for the purpose of business?”
The judge is also reported to have said that “such people should not be spared”, according to LiveLaw.
Faruqui was represented by senior advocate Vivek Tankha, who had argued that the accused should be granted bail as no offence had been committed by them. As the hearing on 25 January only lasted around 15 minutes, there had been no time for extensive oral arguments.
The judge had asked lawyers for all parties, including those who opposed bail, to provide written submissions with their arguments, and reserved his order on the day itself.
Why is Munawar Faruqui in Jail?
29-year-old Munawar was arrested by Madhya Pradesh’s Indore Police on 2 January, a day after he was detained from Monroe Cafe in Indore on 1 January.
His show had been interrupted by BJP MLA Malini Gaur’s son Eklavya Singh Gaur. Gaur is also the convenor. of the local Hindutva outfit, Hindu Rakshak. Munawar had not spoken on this show yet, the interruptions led to his detention and then arrest.
By 3 January, Faruqui and five others were arrested on charges under Section 295-A (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 269 (negligent act likely to cause spread of disease), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.
The MP Police has told several publications that they or the complainant do not have any evidence of Faruqui hurting any religious sentiments. Gaur claimed he had “overheard Munawar rehearsing the jokes.”
Bail pleas filed by Faruqui’s lawyers before the local magistrate and the sessions court had previously been rejected. In the order by the sessions court on 5 January, the judge had said that “Grant of bail to the accused may give rise to the possibility of law and order issues.”
This is the third bail plea and the first one in the state’s high court. It had first been listed for hearing on 15 January, but because the police had not submitted the case diary the matter was adjourned to two weeks later.
“In the interim, we moved a application seeking early hearing. This was accepted, and now that is how matter is being heard on 25 January,” Faruqui’s counsel, advocate Anshuman Shrivastava, who was earlier the deputy advocate general for the state of MP, told The Quint.
