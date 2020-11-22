Madhya Pradesh govt to form 'Mantri Parishad Samiti' to work on cow protection, promotion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): After holding the meeting on 'Cow Cabinet', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that the state government will form the Mantri Parishad Samiti to work on protection and promotion of cows.

"Ministers of departments related to animals and principal secretary will together form the Mantri Parishad Samiti to work on cow protection and promotion. This issue cannot be handled only by the Animal Husbandry Department," said Chouhan.

This comes after the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister held the first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal. The state government had decided to form a cabinet for the protection of cows in the state.

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh government had said that it is considering levying 'gauseva kar' (cow cess) to raise additional funds for the welfare purposes of cows.

Chouhan had said besides generating government funds, the cess will ensure people's participation in the work of cow protection.

Earlier today, Chouhan celebrated 'Gopashtami' at his residence in Bhopal. On the occasion, he fed 'halwa-roti' to cows.

As per the Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna's father, Nanda Maharaja, gave Krishna and his brother Lord Balrama the responsibility for taking care of the cows of Vrindavan. (ANI)