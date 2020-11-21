Madhya Pradesh: Cat Attacks Two Newborns at Government Hospital in Jabalpur; 'Both Children are Fine,' Says Hospital Superintendent

Jabalpur, November 21: A cat attacked newborns at a government hospital in Jalabpur, news agency ANI reported. They had been two cases of cats attacking the newborns in the same hospital in just one week. The hospital superintendent told ANI that the hospital has informed the Forest Department about the same. He also said that both the newborns who were attacked by the cat are fine. Uttar Pradesh: 32-Year-Old Man Killed by Tiger in Dudhwa Reserve.

Talking to ANI, the Superintendent of the government hospital in Jabalpur said, "A cat attacked two newborns in the hospital in a week, We have written to forest dept. Both the children are fine now." He assured that the children are now fine and safe. Uttar Pradesh: Furious Tiger Attacks Locals in Pilbhit by Climbing Over a Tractor, 3 Critically Injured, Watch Video.

In October, a 32-year-old man, Avadesh Yadav, was attacked by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Yadav was grazing his cattle in buffer forests of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The cases of animals attacking entering residential areas and attacking humans are increasing.

