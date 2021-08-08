When Madhuri Dixit Opened Up About Meeting Husband Shriram Nene

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit shocked everyone when she secretly tied the knot with US-based Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. In 2016, when Madhuri appeared in Anupam Kher’s talk show The Anupam Kher Show she opened up about their first meeting. The veteran actor asked why Madhuri had chosen to get married at the peak of her career. The actress said that she had always been decided to get married when she found her life partner. She further added that she never thought that she was at the top of her ‘game’ or that her career would be hurt. Madhuri also said that when she met Dr Nene, she felt like she was ready to spend her life with him.

Talking about their first meeting, she said, “My brother had very sneakily invited his family over. It happens, right, when siblings invite people over for a party and then ask you later about one person? I’d always say I’m not looking for anybody. But this time, for the first time, after a party I knew someone would nudge me and ask if I liked him. And I did.”

She further added that there are a lot of things about him that impressed her. She added that he did not know who she was and asked about her occupation. Madhuri told him “I work in the movies,” adding that it was refreshing because he knew her as a person before a celebrity.

On their wedding anniversary this year, Madhuri shared throwback pictures from their wedding. She wrote, “21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary!”

On the work front, Madhuri is currently judging Dance Deewane 3 with Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. She will be next seen in the Netflix show Finding Anamika with Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Suhasini Mulay.

