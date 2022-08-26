Madhappy Debuts First Collaboration With GUESS Originals

Madhappy has joined forces with GUESS Originals for the first time, kicking off a series of collaborations to come.

For the first drop, the duo has created two denim sets featuring straight-legged pants and a jacket in light and medium washes. The medium-rise jeans are complete with five-pocket construction while the jacket comes in a boxy fit with a natural, faded feel.

In celebration of the launch, Madhappy and GUESS have tapped celebrity stylist Veneda Carter for the campaign. The Copenhagen-born creative is captured with her partner Weston Carter and their daughter Bobbi.

Peep the campaign above and below. The collaborative designs launch on August 26 at 12 p.m. ET at Madhappy's stores and online.