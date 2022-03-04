Madewell's Best-Selling Jeans That Sell Every Minute Just Got a Trendy Makeover

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

Madewell may go down in the fashion history books for offering some of the most flattering denim styles around. Dramatic? Maybe. But there's a reason its jeans are loved by customers and celebrities alike. More specifically, people love Madewell's Perfect Vintage Jeans (also known as PVJ).

From skinny to straight to boot cut, there are more than 60 styles offered in a range of sizes, washes, and fits. What's not to love? Styles from the collection are so popular that, according to the brand, one pair sold every minute last year. Yes, that's how good they are. Since the jeans have been such a hit, Madewell continues to drop new versions of them — and the latest addition to the PVJ family may very well get Gen Z's stamp of approval.

The best-selling Madewell jeans have been updated with a wide-leg silhouette.

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Edmunds Wash, $128; madewell.com

They've essentially got all the bells and whistles of other PVJ styles, like the classic high-rise waistband, a hint of stretch for all-day comfort, and Madewell's signature magic front pockets that keep everything smooth. Now, the recycled cotton jeans have a palazzo-esque cut that's loose around the legs, but still flattering around the bum.

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

ICYMI: Last year, Gen Z users on TikTok officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. Whether you're #TeamSkinny or #TeamFlare, there's no denying the latter of the two are less restricting and, dare we say, a little more comfortable. Celebrities are also proving to be game for the wide-leg pants trend. Kate Middleton, who is a skinny jeans stan, recently stepped out in billowy black pants and Jessica Alba revealed that her go-to jeans are actually this balloon-leg pair.

Clearly, Madewell understood the assignment. Below, shop a pair of its wide-leg Perfect Vintage jeans in four different washes.

Story continues

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Full-Length Jean in Elmont Wash, $138; madewell.com

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell ​​The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Tile White, $128; madewell.com

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Montclare Wash: Tencel Denim Edition, $128; madewell.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.