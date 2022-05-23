Madewell’s white sneakers are some of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever worn — and they’re 25% off right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

White sneakers go with everything, from dresses and shorts to leggings and jeans. In fact, last year, I upgraded my closet with Madewell’s Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers, and I pretty much wear them every single day. Lucky for you, they’re currently 25% off.

In fact, most things on Madewell’s website are 25% off right now when you use the code LONGWEEKEND at checkout, including jeans. However, the classic white sneakers are one of the best purchases you can make.

For one, these shoes are super comfortable. The inside has a thick, supportive cotton cushion — what Madewell calls its “MWL Cloudlift insoles.” I’ve never gotten any blisters or had any discomfort, and I walk a lot. Living in New York City, if it’s a 30-minute walk or less, I’m walking there, wherever it is.

The outer leather is also very soft. According to the product description, it comes from a tannery with a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group, an organization that works to promote sustainable environmental practices in the leather industry.

This year, the best-selling sneakers were also updated to have a chunkier sole, which is very on-trend. It’s not a huge platform, but enough to give you a tiny lift. No ankle rolling here.

If you’re convinced you need them, there is one thing you should keep in mind: These shoes tend to run a little big. I’m usually a 7.5 or 8 in most shoes, but I went with a 7. However, they also come in half-sizes if you’re in between.

There’s no telling how long the sale will go on for, but if you’re in need of a new pair of kicks, make it Madewell’s Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers. Seriously, they’re the best.

