These Madewell Tank Tops Are a Basic Wardrobe Essential, and They’re on Major Sale

Whenever I need a basic tank or tee, Madewell is my first stop. The brand makes super comfy and affordable wardrobe essentials in a variety of solid colors and bright prints. A couple months ago, I wanted to refresh my everyday tanks for summer, so I bought a few new tank tops from Madewell — and they quickly became my daily uniform. Lucky for you, the tops (along with a bunch of other comfy basics) are on major sale right now.

The Madewell tank I wear the most is the Westville high-neck one, which is on sale for $30 — plus an extra 30 percent off with the code GIVEME30 at checkout — bringing the price down to just $21. Available in black, white, hunter green, and orange, it’s made with a lightweight cotton and modal material that’s derived from recycled beech wood. With a high neckline that ends at the collarbone, cutaway arm holes, and a fitted body, the tank accentuates your curves and elongates your arms.

“This is the perfect tank!” one reviewer wrote. “It’s soft, subtly sexy, great on its own or layered with a jacket or cardigan, and easy to dress up or down.” Another added: “It’s the material that makes these so great. It is like a very lightweight knit.”

I’m also obsessed with the Tomboy V-Neck tank, which is looser and lower cut than the Westville one. It’s on sale for $20, plus an extra 30 percent off (again, by applying the promo code GIVEME30), and comes in nine colors. The awesome thing about Madewell tops is that they range in size from XXS to XL, so they fit and look great on all different bodies. This tank is also environmentally friendly, as it’s sourced from recycled cotton and polyester made from plastic bottles.

“The fabric is thicker than many tank tops and it’s a true opaque color (no show through), but it’s still very breathable and comfortable in warm weather,” a happy shopper wrote. “The wide straps and v-neck combination is the perfect amount of skin showing without revealing my bra or bra straps.”

And while not technically a tank top, I can’t write a Madewell roundup without mentioning my holy-grail jean shorts, which are also discounted. I don’t know about you, but I hate when shorts aren’t long enough and ride up every time I move. These high-rise denim shorts from Madewell have completely solved that problem; they end at my mid-thighs and stay in place no matter what I’m doing. And right now, you can snag them for half off thanks to the $50 sale price and additional 30 percent off at checkout.

“I have worn these shorts non-stop since the day they arrived! They're not too short, but still high rise enough for me to wear crop tops!” one customer agrees.

