Madewell’s New Shop Is Filled With Sustainable Cashmere & Wool Styles

We say it all the time, but there’s a lot to love about Madewell. We’re obsessed with the friendly denim retailer for its easygoing-with-a-twist design and even-easier-on-the-wallet prices. We were already frequent visitors to the brand’s Do Well shop — an edit of goods that are sustainably made or Fair Trade certified — and love to hype its denim recycling program. Now, with this week’s launch of its new Recycled Shop, Madewell has made it even easier to browse its conscious style options. “[The page] allows our customers to navigate all of our eco-friendly offerings, making it even easier for them to shop sustainably,” explained Liz Hershfield (Madewell’s SVP of Sourcing, Supply Chain, and Sustainability). The new curation encompasses a number of fabrications that the retailer just launched, including a brand-new cashmere blend comprised of 70% globally-sourced certified recycled cashmere and 30% responsibly-sourced wool. You can also find cozy outerwear crafted from wool-based INSULUXE, a proprietary fiber that Madewell developed with help from Nativa — an agency that vets farms, mills, and other supply-chain players for transparency while helping brands avoid the inhumane practices often associated with the harvesting of wool.

To mark Fair Trade Month, Madewell will continue to pump up its selection of goods that boast the high-standard certification; including a slew of covetable denim, from curve-friendly kick-flare crops to a stovepipe-legged “Dad” jean. On November 17, the Aid by Trade foundation will anoint the brand with a prestigious Good Cashmere Standard title — making it the first fashion retailer in the United States to receive the certification that seeks to improve the welfare of goats and cashmere farmers through increased traceability and transparency. Collectively, explains Hershfield, these efforts “push the industry forward toward better practices, to meet our customers’ wants and needs.” We didn’t need much convincing to shop the brand before, but now it’s even easier to feel good about investing in Madewell’s dreamy denim to cozy cashmere and wool sweaters for fall. Find a few of our new favorites below.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

