This Madewell polo sweater is the epitome of TikTok’s favorite ‘old money aesthetic’ — but it’s almost sold out

If you spend any time on TikTok scrolling through fashion videos, you’ve probably heard of the “old money aesthetic.” It’s a way it to describe neutral, monochromatic and often preppy yet minimalistic clothing — quality matters more than the label here. Some people think the style is elegant, while others think it’s too basic. However, if you’re into it, you may want to add this best-selling Madewell polo sweater to your closet before it’s completely sold out.

This polo sweater is the perfect piece if you want to feel like Reese Witherspoon’s character in Big Little Lies or Shiv from Succession. While it’s currently sold out in most colors and sizes on Madewell’s website, you can still snag it at Nordstrom. Nordstrom currently has it stocked in four colors — tan, dark green, bronze and light purple — for $89.50.

The lightweight merino wool sweater has a slightly cropped, fitted waist you can tuck in or leave out for a naturally blouson look. You can wear the open polo collar casually with straight jeans and loafers, with shorts and your favorite white sneakers or casually tied over your shoulders on a chilly summer night.

It’s laidback yet somehow sophisticated — it’s no wonder it’s nearly sold out. Grab it before it does if you’re trying to bulk up your basics or going for that “old money” look.

