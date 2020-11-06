Madewell Just Put All Its Sweaters and Boots on Sale — but Only Through the Weekend

Every time sweater-and-boots season comes around, we can’t help but shop for a few new styles. You can never have too many cozy sweaters or comfy boots to get through the coldest months of the year. And our annual shopping spree feels even better when we find a can’t-miss sale on those winter essentials. Luckily, Madewell has answered our prayers with a 30-percent-off sale on all its sweaters and boots through the end of the weekend.

Using the code MUSTHAVES in your cart at checkout, you can get 30 percent off a wide selection of sweaters and boots, including ones that are already discounted. In the sweater category, we’re loving this colorblock pullover sweater, which is currently reduced to $65 and will be an extra 30 percent off in your cart. We also can’t believe this cashmere mockneck sweater is included in the sale and available for just $95 at checkout.

To pair with our new sweaters, we’re fawning over these classic leather Chelsea boots that come in both black and chestnut and are on sale for $132 after applying the code. For the funky shoe lovers among us, these dotted calf hair boots included in the sale section are the perfect understated accent piece to add to your winter wardrobe.

This sale is only live through midnight ET on Sunday, so be sure to check out the sweater and boot sale sections before time runs out. We even made it easier for you by rounding up our favorite picks in each category. Keep scrolling to see the best Madewell sweaters and boots on sale right now.

Best Sweater Deals

Best Boots Deals

