Madewell Just Launched a Secret Stock Sale, and the Prices Are REALLY Good

Madewell Sale

As we emerge from quarantine this summer, the need for a wardrobe refresh has never been more real. And when it comes to stocking up on closet essentials, Madewell is undeniably the best place to go for versatile, on-trend pieces. Luckily, the brand just launched a secret sale, and you can get best-selling styles for unbeatable prices.

Using the code PSST at checkout, you can score an extra 30 percent off already discounted sale styles. The under-the-radar sale section includes everything from jeans and dresses to blouses and tees. Plus, you can save on shoes, bags, and accessories. Keep scrolling through to check out 10 of our must-buy items from Madewell's Secret Stock Sale before it ends at midnight ET tomorrow.

Shop Madewell Clothing on Sale

Shop Madewell Shoes and Accessories on Sale

If you could use a new pair of denim shorts, check out these relaxed-fit cutoffs that are on sale for just $28. They're available in a light indigo wash with gold hardware and frayed hems. The waistband sits on the hips, and they're intended to fit loosely, so the brand recommends ordering a size down.

"Finally found a pair of jean shorts that fit and look right," one reviewer wrote. "Usually they either pinch my waist and/or my thighs and just look terrible. These are the opposite. These actually make me feel confident in jean shorts again!"

Shop now: $28 with code PSST (Originally $72); madewell.com

You'll also find this best-selling rust-colored floral silk mini dress in the sale section for $84. It has a deep V neckline with a tie, flowing short sleeves, and buttons down the front. The dress is fitted through the torso and flares out at the waist, and it has a zipper closure up the back.

"I love the feel of the fabric," a shopper said. "It is light and perfect for the 90-100-degree days I have been dealing with lately. It looks great on me, too. I got a lot of compliments from friends on how it flatters my figure."

Shop now: $84 with code PSST (Originally $148); madewell.com

To pair with your new summer clothes, consider this vintage gold-plated chain necklace. You can either wear it on its own or layer it with other necklaces already in your collection. It falls around the collarbone, and it has a lobster clasp closure, so you don't have to worry about it falling off. As one reviewer wrote, it's "a modern classic that takes any outfit up a notch."

Shop now: $21 with code PSST (Originally $44); madewell.com

Finishing off with shoes, you can get these double-strap leather slide sandals for just $28. They have a leather upper and a manmade sole with extra padding, so you can comfortably wear them all day long. You can choose from three colors, including camel brown, beige, and black. Since these run slightly small, the brand recommends ordering a half size up.

"These are my favorite new sandals now," a customer shared. "I have narrowish feet, and these fit great. I did go up a half size. They were comfortable out of the box. I walked a mile each day."

Shop now: $28 with code PSST (Originally $60); madewell.com

Before the Madewell Secret Stock Sale ends at midnight ET tomorrow, be sure to check out our picks and shop the entire sale section here.