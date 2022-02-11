Madewell Just Launched Double Discounts on Its Entire Sale Section—and Prices Start at $4

Madewell sale

Apart from celebrating all things love this Valentine's Day weekend, you'll want to be on the lookout for great sales popping up from your favorite retailers. We might still be a week out from Presidents' Day when many brands launch their sales, but Madewell is beating the competition to the punch with its discounts this weekend that sees everything in its sale section marked down by an extra 20 percent.

As a huge Madewell fan, it's hard for me to resist a good sale from the brand like the one happening this weekend. Prices are impressively low—starting at $4 after you apply the discount code DOUBLEUP—and styles include so many spring fashion essentials you'll want to pick up right now in preparation for March. Even the brand's iconic jeans are discounted, including the fan-favorite Perfect Vintage Jean that reviewers call ″as snug as a warm hug″ and has a near-perfect rating.

madewell.com

To buy: $76 (was $128); madewell.com.

If you already can't wait for spring and are planning to update your closet with less hefty winter styles, pick up Madewell's breathable Northside Vintage Tee that has more than 1,300 ratings and this button-down mini dress that will be perfect for spring when you pair it with some tights and lace-up boots (which are also on sale right now). Jumpsuits, which are so comfortable to wear for transitional weather, are discounted too, with this tapered-leg style that includes tons of pockets going for less than $100 right now.

Although tons of spring styles are on sale, those who are in need of a few more shackets or sweaters to get them through winter have plenty to shop at Madewell. Think a fleece-lined half-zip pullover sweater that's $99 off, a cardigan made with sustainable cashmere for just $80, and a snuggly sweater-jacket that thousands of shoppers have added to their carts in the past week for $60 off right now.

Other accessories that will be stylish year-round such as a leather tote bag that has tons of compartments for easy organization and a bandanna that will add a romantic touch to any outfit are majorly discounted too, so you really won't want to wait to pick them up. After all, who doesn't love scoring double discounts—shop the 10 best styles we've rounded up from Madewell's sale this weekend before it ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, February 14.

The Knotted Tote Bag

Northside Vintage Tee

Boiled Wool Bridgman Sweater-Jacket

The Citywalk Lugsole Lace-Up Boot in Leather

Donni Fleece Half-Zip Pullover

Lightspun Tapered-Leg Jumpsuit

MWL Superbrushed Easygoing Sweatpants

Corduroy Pull-On Mid-Rise Jogger Pants

Madewell Bandana

(Re)sponsible Cashmere Deville Cardigan Sweater

(Re)sourced Georgette Button-Front Mini Dress in Adorable Ditsy