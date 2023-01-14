Madeline Schizas holds off 16-year-old Ruiter to win Canadian figure skating title

·3 min read

OSHAWA, Ont. — Madeline Schizas admitted to feeling some pressure this week as the defending Canadian champion.

The 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., who was the last woman to skate Saturday at the Tribute Communities Centre, held off the hard-charging Kaiya Ruiter to win her second national figure skating title.

"I knew that the skaters ahead of me had put pressure on me to put out a skate that maybe didn't need to be perfect but did need to be a fight from start to finish. And that was difficult," Schizas said. "I was standing backstage and I was like, 'Oh gosh, this is not going to be a walk in the park.'

"I'm just happy that it was a fight from start to finish. The end of that program wasn't easy but I pushed right to the end and I'm happy with that."

Dressed in coral colours and skating to music from "West Side Story," Schizas landed six triple jumps to score 128.15 points in her free program, for 196.47 overall.

Ruiter, a 16-year-old from Calgary, vaulted from sixth after the short program to the silver medal with the highest free-skate score of 129.82.

"Oh my gosh, it feels absolutely incredible," Ruiter said. "It was so unexpected and just to skate my best skate and win a medal on top of that . . . oh my gosh, I still can't believe it."

Fiona Bombardier, the 17-year-old daughter of two-time Olympian Josee Chouinard, claimed bronze with 180.54 points.

Schizas won a legion of fans with her impressive Olympic debut last year in Beijing, where her short program in the team event propelled Canada into the final and eventually to a fourth-place finish.

She called her second consecutive Canadian title "surreal."

"I don't think if you told me as a kid or if you told me in 2020 I was going to be a two-time Canadian champion, I would've have bought into it – now here I am," Schizas said.

Ruiter was the 2020 Canadian junior champion at just 13, trouncing a field of skaters who were in most cases at least a couple of years older.

She would have been just old enough to compete in Beijing's Olympics, but a gruesome injury sidelined her for the season.

"I landed on my skate blade, and it went through and cut two of my calf muscles," Ruiter said. "It was really rough, and then coming back from that . . . I had some scar tissue issues and nerve damage all throughout the summer.

"So, I only really started training again in September."

The national event determines Canada's team for the world championships March 20-26 in Saitama, Japan.

Canada has just one berth in women's singles.

While Schizas will earn that spot when the team is named Sunday, Ruiter looked forward to the world junior championship on home ice at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre.

The ice dance, pairs and men's singles free programs were later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Stellato-Dudek aiming for first Canadian figure skating, at age 39

    OSHAWA, Ont. — Deanna Stellato-Dudek hopes to capture her first Canadian figure skating title — at the age of 39, and more than 20 years after she initially retired from the sport. But a viral infection that's been bothering her for nine weeks could get in the way. "It's not going away. I don't know what's wrong but I've never been sick for this long in my life before," Stellato-Dudek said. "(But) we kind of said if we want this bad enough, we'll find a way." Stellato-Dudek became the oldest ska

  • What's changed with the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops," C.J. Miles and Amit Mann analyze how the Raptors have changed their halfcourt offence and why it's sustainable. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on YouTube.

  • Biden set to deliver annual State of Union address on Feb. 7

    President Joe Biden is set to deliver his annual State of the Union address to the U.S. Congress on Feb. 7, venturing into the House of Representatives chamber following its takeover by Republicans who have vowed to challenge his legislative agenda and mount multiple investigations of him and his administration. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday extended the invitation, which promptly was accepted by the White House. "The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground and to debate their priorities," McCarthy wrote in a letter to Biden.

  • ‘Most dangerous snakes’ among nearly 200 illegally trafficked in Florida, officials say

    Charges were brought against eight traffickers, according to the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission.

  • Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

    Members are once again allowed to smoke in their offices

  • Ex-Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly in Thailand, not interested in coaching right away

    After Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals, he took a vacation.

  • Fiona Bombardier, whose famous mom is Josee Chouinard, carving her own career

    OSHAWA, Ont. — Fiona Bombardier's grace and wide smile are reminiscent of her famous mom — even as Bombardier has worked to develop her own figure skating identity. And Bombardier only discovered by accident, well into her skating career, that her mom Josée Chouinard was once Canada's best and a two-time Olympian. "She didn't even tell me until I was maybe like over 10 years old, I had no idea," Bombardier said at the Canadian figure skating championships on Friday. "I was already skating, compe

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve with a rib issue after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed significant time.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Canadiens top Predators 4-3 on night of honouring former defenceman P.K Subban

    MONTREAL — Fuelled by a pre-game ceremony honouring former defenceman P.K. Subban, the Montreal Canadiens stepped up their game right from the start. In a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, the Canadiens were outshot 19-6 in what head coach Martin St. Louis called an “unacceptable” first period. On Thursday, Montreal turned the tables outshooting Nashville 19-8 in the opening frame of a 4-3 win over the Predators. “We’re working on correcting this and tonight was a good example,” St. Loui

  • Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league

    Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league. Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert, the co-founders of Project 8 which is behind the league, already have helping hands. "It started as just Tom and I, obviously very much in startup mode," Matheson said in an interview. "But I think one of the real strengths of this project is it's not very hard to get people excited about it. We've found just so many people want

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t