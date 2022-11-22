Madeline Edwards Channels Self-Confidence, Embraces Inclusivity in Video for 'Mama, Dolly, Jesus'

When Madeline Edwards and her girl gang got tired on her nearly overnight video shoot for "Mama, Dolly, Jesus," they crowded around each other and started cheering. Edwards, a country newcomer, said the video shoot, directed by Quinton Cook, was one of the most enjoyable of her life.

"[The cheering squad] would just immediately put the energy back into the room, and it was really special," Edwards, 29, says. "It was just such a fun video to be a part of. I think you can see that energy when you watch it. I'm really happy with the product and how it came out."

"Mama, Dolly, Jesus" is from Edwards' debut album Crashlanded. She co-wrote each of the 12 songs on the project, including this groovy, sassy, soulful banger that Grammy-nominated Laura Veltz, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jimmy Robbins also helped craft. The video, complete with a Dolly Parton drag queen, has all of the attitude of the song, punctuated by train dancing and neon lights. PEOPLE is debuting the video's behind-the-scenes footage.

"Everything about this video was fun," Edwards says. "It was just a lighthearted, really good time."

However, the lyrics aren't all cotton candy. Edwards explains there are "multiple layers to the message."

"Obviously, it's about learning to love yourself in order to love other people well," she says. "And, the inclusivity part of it. I didn't want to be too political or too forward with the message. I just really wanted it to be something that everyone would watch and think, 'You know, this is really lighthearted and positive and fun.' The video definitely does that."

Figuring out how to fold a little fun into her daily hustle has been a challenge for Edwards since her career took off in 2021. She made her country music debut last year on the CMA Awards when she performed with Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer. Since then, Edwards was named one of CMT's Next Women of Country, joined Chris Stapleton on tour, made her Grand Ole Opry debut, signed a major label record deal with Warner Music Nashville, and released her debut album, Crashlanded.

"I've tried very hard for a very long time to put in the work to love myself and to really be confident in who I am," she says. "I think I'm able to really encourage people to be confident in who they are, too, because I learned that lesson. 'Mama, Dolly, Jesus' perfectly encompasses all of those messages into this one song, which is why I love it so much."

Edwards says the lyrics communicate her private struggles without having to share the stories she isn't quite ready to voice.

"You can hear the pain that I've gone through to come out on the other end as this really confident person who tries to love people as well as I can," she says. "That song does that, and the video does it, too."