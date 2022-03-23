Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, dead at 84

EMILY SHAPIRO
·1 min read
Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, dead at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, died Wednesday from cancer at age 84, according to her family.

She was nominated for secretary of state by President Bill Clinton and served in the role from 1997 to 2001.

PHOTO: In this July 26, 2016, file photo, former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: In this July 26, 2016, file photo, former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE)

MORE: Madeleine Albright: Trump 'most undemocratic' president in US history

In a State Department briefing Wednesday, spokesperson Ned Price said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been notified of her death.

"The impact that Secretary Albright ... had on this building is felt every single day in just about every single corridor," Price said.

Price said Albright was a mentor to Blinken, his deputy Wendy Sherman and many others.

PHOTO: Madeleine Albright is sworn-in by Vice President Al Gore (R) as the first woman to be Secretary of State, at the White House, Jan. 24, 1997. (Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Madeleine Albright is sworn-in by Vice President Al Gore (R) as the first woman to be Secretary of State, at the White House, Jan. 24, 1997. (Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Georgetown Univiversity professor Madeleine Albright, foreign policy adviser to presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, in her office. (Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Georgetown Univiversity professor Madeleine Albright, foreign policy adviser to presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, in her office. (Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)

"A tireless champion of democracy and human rights, she was at the time of her death a professor at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors, chair of Albright Capital Management, president of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, chair of the National Democratic Institute, chair of the U.S. Defense Policy Board, and an author," her family said in a statement.

PHOTO: Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State, speaks during an Atlantic Council event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 7, 2017. (Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State, speaks during an Atlantic Council event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 7, 2017. (Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
PHOTO: Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the pending fiscal 2001 foreign aid budget, Feb. 08, 2000. (Douglas Graham/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)
PHOTO: Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the pending fiscal 2001 foreign aid budget, Feb. 08, 2000. (Douglas Graham/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan contributed to this report.

Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, dead at 84 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ifo slashes German growth forecast for 2022 due to Ukraine war

    German growth will be weaker than expected this year due to the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which will also push up inflation in Europe's biggest economy, the Ifo institute said on Wednesday. "We expect growth of only between 2.2% and 3.1% this year," Ifo's chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said in a statement. The institute revised its inflation forecast to between 5.1% and 6.1%, up from 3.3% which it had predicted in December.

  • Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies

    Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. President Bill Clinton chose Albright as America’s top diplomat in 1996, and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Albright the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, saying her life was an inspiration to all Americans.

  • Is your iPhone’s battery draining faster after update? Here’s what Apple says to do

    Apple users are noticing a change in battery life.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. says Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine

    The United States on Wednesday said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, adding that Washington's conclusion was based on a 'careful review' of available information from public and intelligence sources. In a statement, Blinken said the United States will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information it gathers with allies, international institutions and added that a court of law would be ultimately responsible in determining any alleged crime. "We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions," Blinken said.

  • Russia rival UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 – what happens now?

    The UK and Ireland, who had looked as though they may be unopposed for the right to host the finals, will also face competition from Turkey.

  • More than 2,300 children ‘kidnapped’ by Russian forces, says Ukraine

    Claim comes days after Mariupol authorities said thousands of its residents deported

  • UPDATE 2-Russia's Chubais resigns as Putin's special representative due to war - sources

    Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters, the highest profile protest by a Russian figure against the invasion. Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, left his post as Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais left due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Vote on Premier Jason Kenney's fate as UCP leader moves to mail-in ballot

    With more than 15,000 party members registered to vote on Premier Jason Kenney's fate as leader next month, Alberta's governing United Conservative Party is moving the vote to a mail-in ballot. The board of the United Conservative Party (UCP) agreed to change the format of the April 9 leadership review during a vote Tuesday night, said party president Cynthia Moore. A national auditing firm is being retained to oversee the mail-in vote, Moore said in an emailed statement Wednesday. "We should ce

  • 5 players whose early retirements shocked tennis

    Ashleigh Barty has announced her retirement from the game at the age of 25.

  • Ukrainian peace negotiators ‘unprepared’ for KGB tactics of Russia’s bully boys

    Ukraine's peace negotiators may not be prepared for the belligerent KGB tactics of their Russian counterparts, a senior government adviser has warned.

  • U.S., Mexico soccer to play World Cup qualifier at Azteca, possibly for last time

    Bitter rivals U.S. and Mexico soccer face off at Estadio Azteca on Thursday, with a World Cup berth and Tata Martino's job on the line.

  • Russia combat power declines in Ukraine as war takes toll, U.S. official says

    Russia's combat power in Ukraine has declined below 90 percent of its pre-invasion levels for the first time since its attack began, a senior U.S. defense official said on Tuesday, suggesting heavy losses of weaponry and growing casualties. The United States has estimated Russia assembled more than 150,000 troops around Ukraine before the Feb. 24 invasion, along with enough aircraft, artillery, tanks and other firepower for its full-scale attack. "For the first time they may be just a little bit below 90 percent," the U.S. defense official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.