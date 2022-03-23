Madeleine Albright, 1st female secretary of state, dead at 84

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, died Wednesday from cancer at age 84, according to her family.

She was nominated for secretary of state by President Bill Clinton and served in the role from 1997 to 2001.

PHOTO: In this July 26, 2016, file photo, former secretary of state Madeleine Albright delivers remarks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia. (Alex Wong/Getty Images, FILE)

In a State Department briefing Wednesday, spokesperson Ned Price said President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been notified of her death.

"The impact that Secretary Albright ... had on this building is felt every single day in just about every single corridor," Price said.

Price said Albright was a mentor to Blinken, his deputy Wendy Sherman and many others.

PHOTO: Madeleine Albright is sworn-in by Vice President Al Gore (R) as the first woman to be Secretary of State, at the White House, Jan. 24, 1997. (Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)

PHOTO: Georgetown Univiversity professor Madeleine Albright, foreign policy adviser to presidential candidate Michael Dukakis, in her office. (Diana Walker/Time Life Pictures/Getty Images)

"A tireless champion of democracy and human rights, she was at the time of her death a professor at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, part of Dentons Global Advisors, chair of Albright Capital Management, president of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, chair of the National Democratic Institute, chair of the U.S. Defense Policy Board, and an author," her family said in a statement.

PHOTO: Madeleine Albright, former Secretary of State, speaks during an Atlantic Council event in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 7, 2017. (Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the pending fiscal 2001 foreign aid budget, Feb. 08, 2000. (Douglas Graham/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

