Madelaine Petsch on Staying Sane During Quarantine and Designing Her Comfy New Fabletics Line

Even before she was quarantining at home because of coronavirus, Madelaine Petsch admits she still "practically lived in activewear" since she was often on-the-go traveling for work or working out. So when when the Riverdale star got the chance to collaborate with Kate Hudson's athleisure brand Fabletics on a limited-edition line, she knew exactly what she wanted to design.

"It’s important to me to find leggings with a good hold so I feel supported but not restricted and a supportive sports bra that I can still breathe in. I want to feel good and confident in the whole outfit," Petsch, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively of her Fabletics collection, available online now.

"When I went to make this, I had those intentions and I truly feel like it does meet those needs," the actress adds. "We all know the dance of trying to get on those leggings that are impossible to pull up with the super rigid fabric. I wanted all of the pieces to be easy fabric to put on. No one wants to fight with their clothes in the morning!"

Adding a bit of a fashionable flair was key as well, so many of the designs feature bright, bold prints and vibrant colors. "That was definitely intentional," she says. "When we started this collection I had no idea what was coming to the world in the months ahead, but I did know I wanted to spark joy in the customer and I tried to pick colors and prints that would do just that."

Petsch even used her Riverdale character Cheryl Blossom's style as a little bit of inspiration when working on the designs. "Cheryl would for sure reach for my bright cherry red outfit called ‘Statement,’" she says.

While she's been social distancing at home during the pandemic, Petsch puts a "huge focus" on her mental health and spends time doing online P.volve classes and outdoor runs.

She's also been staying sane during quarantine by "slowing down" and finding creative outlets that relax her. "Weekly therapy, daily meditations, sticking to some sort of routine and getting outside for walks has been helpful. Self-care can be something as little as listening to your body and taking that mid-day nap, I’m just finding it important to really listen to what my body is telling me I need," Petsch says.

The Riverdale cast also checks in with each other virtually since they've been unable to get back to filming.

"We have a group chat! We also all FaceTime whenever we want to," Petsch says. "They’re my family so we chat all the time."

She adds, "I’m always my happiest when I’m working and on a set. So I'm looking forward to reuniting with our fantastic crew and working with my friends."