Madeira will welcome Britons who have had Indian-made AstraZenca vaccine

Holidaymakers disembarking from their Gatwick flight in Madeira (PA Wire)

Madeira are set to welcome Britons who have received the Indian version of the AstraZeneca jab, the island has confirmed.

It comes as EU’s digital Covid certificate last week was announced which allows fully vaccinated holidaymakers can travel through Europe without having to quarantine or undergo further testing.

Currently it only accepts vaccines approved by the EMA, which are: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in Europe.

As a result, millions of Britons feared being banned from the island as AZ vaccines manufactured at the Serum Institute of India (SII) do not qualify.

However, Madeira - who have been put on the UK’s green list - said people who have received other vaccines can still visit.

Pedro Ramos, Madeira’s health secretary, said all would be accepted "because if millions have been vaccinated with these vaccines (not approved by the EU), their level of protection is similar to others".

Britons can check whether they had the SII jab by looking at their batch number which appears on vaccination record cards.

Those who were administered the Indian-made AZ vaccines will have the numbers 4120Z001, 4120Z002 or 4120Z003.

The EU’s coronavirus passport scheme allows citizens to show they have been inoculated, have tested negative for Covid or recently recovered.

This will help travellers move freely through different countries without having to quarantine or undergo more coronavirus tests.

Read More

Not a single London borough has hit PM’s covid vaccine target

England ready for ‘normality’ on July 19 with restrictions rolled back

Row over AstraZeneca travel ban threat for five million Britons