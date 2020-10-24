I Made Spiralised Candles At Home For Less Than £1

When I first saw the influx of pretty spiralised candles on my timeline, I was ready to hand over my money to any website that stocked them. However, after discovering that some of the twirly whirly candles were astronomically expensive, I resigned myself to the fact that I would have to stick to using my plain IKEA tea lights come dinner time. That was however, until I saw an Instagram video by interior designer Gustaf Westman (who was in turn, inspired by influencer Johanne Kohlmetz) which showed a way to create the Pinterest-worthy candles at home for a fraction of the cost.

After one brief look at the condensed clip I naively thought, “that looks easy,” and went ahead and ordered two sets of tapered candles in different colours from Amazon. Once they arrived, I blocked out my Sunday afternoon and converted my kitchen into a shoddy craft studio. Borrowing my housemate’s Kilner jar that he uses for porridge (housemate of the year), I filled up the container with boiling water. Using tongs (also his), I plopped the candle in and waited for 30 seconds.

Here’s where things started to go wrong. Having picked pastel pink and baby blue as my colour palette, I didn’t realise that the colour from the candles would start to run. Panicking, I fished out the half-bleached candle and roughly twisted. It snapped in my hands. Changing tact, I decided to let the water cool off a little more and try again. Removing the candle from the water I tried twisting it again from both ends which also failed, leaving the candle covered in scratches rather than spirals.

