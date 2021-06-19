‘Made Punjabis Proud’: CM Amarinder Condoles Milkha Singh’s Demise

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condoled the death of ace sprinter and Indian sports legend, Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday, 18 June, due to COVID-19 and related complications. He was 91-years-old.

“He was a son of the soil who rose to international fame and brought several laurels for the country in the Asian and Commonwealth Games, thereby making his countrymen, especially the Punjabis, proud,” Amarinder said.

Milkha Singh was being treated at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

Five days prior to that, his wife, Nirmal, also a former athlete, passed away as well.

“We're giving him a state funeral in Punjab and have declared a one-day holiday. It's a great loss for all of us. Younger generations will get inspired by him,” said the chief minister.

“We're also going to have Milkha Singh chair at the Sports University, Patiala,” he added.

Amarinder held up a picture of Singh and former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru while addressing the media.

Earlier, he had tweeted: "Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India and Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family and millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!”

