I made Pret's extortionately priced sandwiches at home and this is what they cost

Most of us are familiar with the sinking feeling that comes with picking up a high-street sandwich for lunch. Yes, our cravings will be sated and a baguette-shaped hole filled, but we all know we’d have parted with far less money for the combination of scant protein, a few salady bits and bread if only we’d made it at home.

A stark reminder of the price of convenience came this week, with news of Pret’s recent price rises. Some customers aired their grievances on social media, with the chain’s posh cheddar and pickle baguette in particular.

Pret prices vary depending on location, but the classic cheese sarnie now costs as much as £5.95 from a London train station, an even heftier £7.15 if you choose to eat in. Sandwiches aren’t the only victim of price hikes – earlier this year, Pret’s coffee subscription rose from £25 to £30.

The sandwiches each took less than 10 minutes and was at least £3 cheaper - Andrew Crowley

In response, Guy Meakin, UK shops and franchise director at Pret, said it was a “really tough market” for hospitality and the eat-in price of the baguette included the 20 per cent VAT rate, reflecting Pret’s higher wage bill and that energy costs had gone “through the roof”.

“Prices are going up so unfortunately we are having to pass prices through to our customers,” said Meakin.

Pret also claims the prices reflect the fact that the sandwiches are made fresh in its kitchens every day by people rather than machines, or in big factories like in many supermarkets and other chains. It isn’t facing the storm alone.

Starbucks has also been slammed for regular hikes, and Costa increased prices earlier this year for the third time in 15 months due to “inflationary pressures”, stating that its pricing is “determined by a cost of sourcing and production, among other operating overheads.”

For many, grabbing lunch on the go is a hard habit to break (office-based colleagues tell me of the guilt they feel when buying chain-shop lunches every weekday, venturing no further than the nearby Pret, Costa or Starbucks for sustenance).

Silvana with her finished homemade baguette - Andrew Crowley

Pressing deadlines, hectic home lives, dwindling fridge supplies, pure laziness – there are plenty of reasons why it’s easy to swerve making a sandwich from scratch.

I made my own version of five popular Pret sandwiches at home, each took less than 10 minutes and was at least £3 cheaper. The huge sum of nearly £18 saved on a week’s worth of five Pret-alikes (without the inevitable extras such as a £3.40 brownie grabbed in the queue), might just convince you to reconsider your lunchtime approach too.

Costings

Pret takeaway prices based on Euston train station. Home-made sandwiches at Sainsbury’s prices.

I shopped at my local Sainsbury’s and chose from the standard ranges, though I did stick with my pricier favourite brands for both the mayonnaise and pickle. While I couldn’t match every ingredient exactly, I picked as closely as possible to the original version. The baguettes available were a fair bit larger than Pret’s mini subs but were great value and could easily be cut down into shorter lengths. I was a little more generous with most of the filling ingredients particularly when it came to the hummus wrap which was very heavy on the baby spinach, and not much else.

A small brown seeded baguette spread thickly with ‘Pret Pickle’, topped with mature cheddar, roasted tomatoes, red onion and cress with a scraping of mayo. This was probably the easiest to make at home and made the biggest saving, working out £4.20 cheaper than Pret’s.

The ‘roasted tomatoes’ listed on the label were near enough identical to antipasti- style marinated sunblush tomatoes but without the hassle of home roasting. A £3.50 pot of Taste The Difference sun-soaked tomatoes with oregano and garlic added juiciness and flavour and would comfortably stretch to seven days worth of butties. I used a good measure of Small Chunk Branston, which subbed in perfectly for Pret’s signature pickle.

Costings

⅓ seeded baguette: £0.37p

50g cheddar: £0.55p

1 heaped tablespoon Branston Small Chunk: £0.11p

5 sundried tomatoes: £0.50p

½ small red onion: £0.05p

2 teaspoons Hellman’s mayonnaise: £0.07p

¼ pot salad cress: £0.10p

Sadly, not the double-decker you might expect from a club sandwich but a mayo-heavy, rather floppy sandwich that looks well-filled, due to being overloaded with lettuce. This is one of the most expensive to recreate at home, but with a generous serving of chicken, it still works out at less than half the price. I cooked the bacon the night before and kept it in the fridge in an air-tight container.

If you keep to the three slices of streaky used in the Pret sandwich, a pack of 14 rashers, which costs around £2.75, will almost last a full week. Alternatively, cook half and freeze the remainder for next time. I shredded some pre-cooked chicken breast and tossed it with a couple of teaspoons of mayonnaise and a thinly sliced spring onion. The tomato added to the sogginess and at this time of year doesn’t bring much flavour – it can happily be left out or swapped for the sunblush version. Best packed into a rigid container rather than wrapped in cling film or foil, if taking on the train.

Costings

2 slices seeded bread: £0.22p

½ large cooked chicken breast: £1.04p

2 teaspoons Hellman’s mayonnaise: £0.07p

1 spring onion: £0.10p

½ large tomato: £0.15p

3 slices of streaky bacon: £0.59p

¼ pack baby lettuce leaves: £0.30p

A colourful vegan baguette that’s very easy to make at home, though I’d suggest eating it as soon as possible after making. Each serving calls for half an avocado so this works best if making lunch for two as despite all best efforts, any leftover avocado will deteriorate unpleasantly if left overnight.

The creamy avocado texture matched with full-flavoured kalamata olive paste and semi-dried tomatoes, along with the crunch of pine nuts, make this a very satisfying and flavour-packed option, if a bit squidgy. The Pret price tag was more than twice that of my substantial, homemade version, which took only five minutes to make and wrap and despite the premium ingredients, clocked in at £2.23.

Costings

⅓ seeded baguette: £0.37p

½ avocado: £0.40p

1 tablespoon kalamata olive tapenade (Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference): £0.33p

5 sun-dried tomatoes: £0.50p

¼ packet baby rocket leaves: £0.30p

Basil: £0.13p

Roasted pine nuts: £0.20p

You may be forgiven for thinking this would be the simplest of sandwiches, however the list of ingredients on the Pret label include red onion, spring onion, capers, anchovy and horseradish as flavourings within the tuna mayonnaise filling. Reluctant to open a can of anchovies just to use half a fillet, I instead mixed my 72p can of pole and line caught tuna with mayonnaise, a scant teaspoon of horseradish, a chopped pickled gherkin and some spring onion.

It’s worth having a scout in the fridge for any flavourings you fancy adding in, such as chopped herbs, a dash of wasabi, finely chopped celery or, if you’re a traditionalist, a sprinkling of frozen sweetcorn. Once layered up in a length of white baguette with sliced cucumber, my tuna mayo not only made a larger and arguably more enjoyable sandwich, it also totted up to less than a third of Pret’s price tag.

Costings

White baguette: £0.37p

145g can pole & line caught tuna: £0.72p

1 tablespoon mayonnaise: £0.10p

1 spring onion: £0.10p

1 small gherkin/cornichon: £0.05p

½ teaspoon horseradish sauce (optional): £0.05p

Cucumber: £0.13p

This vegan wrap was the smallest of all the sandwiches tried, yet somehow still manages to rack up a calorie count of 485 per serving. As I was unable to find a seeded flour tortilla to match the kibbled rye wrap used by Pret, I opted instead for an attractive chargrilled Mission wrap at 28p. There are further savings to be made by choosing a plain white or brown wrap, which are priced around 15p each.

After spreading my tortilla with 75g hummus, I topped it with a good spoonful of chipotle salsa. To recreate the slaw within the Pret wrap, I used some pickled red cabbage from a jar and tossed it with shredded carrot and thinly sliced red pepper. Like the original. I added bulk with plenty of baby spinach and a few fresh coriander leaves before rolling. It was still the least substantial of all the sandwiches and could have done with some chickpeas or a few falafel to boost the satiety factor and keep the afternoon biscuit tin at bay.

Costings

75g hummus: £0.51p

Tortilla wrap: £0.28p

⅓ red pepper: £0.18p

½ small carrot: £0.05p

Baby spinach: £0.30p

Chipotle salsa (Gran Luchito): £0.10p

Pickled red cabbage: £0.15p

Coriander leaves: £0.13p

