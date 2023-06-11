‘I made a pilgrimage to see Britain’s greatest trees – all 2,700 of them’

Martin Hügi with an ancient oak tree in the grounds of Killerton House, Devon - John Lawrence

Martin Hügi is a man on a pilgrimage – he is walking from Land’s End to John O’Groats, visiting (at least) 2,700 trees on the Ancient Tree Inventory (ATI) – on the way. He’s just turned 50 and the somewhat indirect route he is taking – which spans 2,077 miles – took a year to plan.

Over the past 10,000 years the world has lost half of its forest, and most of that went in the previous century. The UK is relatively rich in ancient trees, but, says Hügi, we take them for granted and they are not well enough protected, if at all.

There has been a surge of interest in trees lately – the outrage triggered in Plymouth when more than 100 mature trees were cut down under cover of darkness ended with the Conservatives losing control of the council. BBC Radio 4 is currently asking listeners to submit stories about their favourite trees; Michael Morpurgo has just released a book of poems to celebrate trees.

But Hügi – a qualified arborist and chartered forester, who works at the Woodland Trust – is a man on a mission. Trees, he says, have taught him the meaning of the word awe. Apart from anything else, they are ecosystems in their own right, hosting hundreds of species at any one time. And they root us to where we are. “When I meet an ancient tree there is something that happens to time. Things just slow down and sometimes it takes my breath away. As soon as I come into their presence, it lifts my whole being.”

I meet Hügi under a veteran oak tree in the extensive grounds of Killerton House, a National Trust property in Devon. At this point he is three weeks in and has visited 176 trees from the ATI and added another 121 to it (he is a qualified “verifier”). The catalogue is a citizen science project which was started in 2004 to record significant trees – they are ranked as either Ancient, Veteran or Notable (he’s concentrating on the Ancients). There are roughly 180,000 trees on the ATI, but it is thought there could be about ten times more.

It is May and nature is on its very best behaviour – the green is dazzling and the air is full of mellifluous birdsong and deafening crows. The tree under which Hügi is perched is a vast, gnarly oak which looks like it has been designed by Arthur Rackham – branches twisted and reaching out and the wide trunk hollowed out so you can see through its middle. It is, Hügi tells me, a “pedunculate oak, Quercus Roba” which describes the shape of its stalks and leaves, (as opposed to a Sessile oak, our other native species, though worldwide there are 600 different types of oak).

It’s impossible to tell exactly how old this tree is, but probably around 500 or 600 years, says Hügi. “A reference in history is the only reliable way to pinpoint how old a tree is – planting records, or if it is marked on a map. When something gets to this age and state, there’s no real way of knowing.

“But this one – it’s amazing – just think what it’s seen. And it’s grown from a little acorn hundreds of years ago – and what tree did that come from? These trees connect us to the past, they connect us to our heritage and our landscape, and old trees feature in our history. Take the Ankerwycke Yew – supposedly it was where the Magna Carta was signed.”

The veteran oak tree in the grounds of Killerton House - John Lawrence

Unlike the oak, Hügi is a slight figure, and not a lot bigger than the rucksack he is carrying, which weighs about 25 kilos and which I can barely lift. In it he has all the essentials for his trip – tent, sleeping bag, waterproofs, first-aid kit, go pro camera, a drone, trekking poles, clothing, water bottles – which he had thought would take the five months he has taken on sabbatical from the Woodland Trust, but at the current rate of progress will probably be a lot longer.

“I have been quite fit all my life – I was a ski instructor in my early 20s, and did a bit of fire fighting as well, and I’ve run marathons – but I hadn’t really done enough preparation for this.”

When he was 21, he originally attempted a walk the other way round – from John O’Groats to Land’s End but 300 miles in he broke his leg on the West Highland Way. “I got a spiral fracture in my left fibula and was carried down by a big Glaswegian guy who was out with his family – and that was the end of that adventure.”

He is mostly staying at campsites (though resorted to the Premier Inn for one night when the rain was torrential) and sometimes wild camping but he doesn’t plan where to stay in advance because although he is aiming for 15 miles a day, he gets distracted by the trees, and is never quite sure where he’ll end up from day to day.

One day he found the campsite that he had planned to stay in was closed, but walking near Ashburton he passed a husbandry school. “There was a sign with two hands holding a tree and I thought they might let me camp so I knocked on the door. Turned out they’d had a course cancelled and they offered me a yurt, and said I could stay as long as I wanted. So I did some volunteering in the garden and had a rest day.

“It’s part of what’s so special about what I’m doing – and that’s why I’m calling it a pilgrimage really – throwing myself into it and just seeing what happens.” His motto is, trust in the trees. (It’s also, never pass a bench)

Martin Hügi - John Lawrence

Hügi has been climbing trees since he was a child (though not on this trip, for fear of damaging them). “And when I was at university I used to go and sit up in a cedar tree to read. There was a particular branch you could lie on and nobody could see you from below.”

He was born in Switzerland (his father is Swiss, his mother English) but when he was three his parents divorced and he moved back to England with his mother, who got a job as a nanny on a country estate in Much Hadham, Hertfordshire. “We lived in a little house on the estate. We moved away but we came back again so mum could look after the grandparents.”

Hügi studied chemistry at university and initially worked in the pharmaceutical industry “but it wasn’t what I wanted to do at all and I decided to take one of those classic leaps of faith and find something that felt right for me.” He got a job as a trainee tree surgeon. “Though I didn’t even really know what a tree surgeon was – I thought I’d be trimming trees in a nursery, and on the second day I was up at the top of a plane tree, lowering great big limbs down on a pulley, and I thought, Crikey, this is good.”

Then he learned how to be an arborist and in 2002 he set up his own company, Eco Tree Care and Conservation – “I put myself through all the chainsaw certificates and health and safety stuff and I climbed trees for a living for about a decade.”

He moved more into consultancy and rented half a farm from the estate where his mother was living and built up his business over ten years. But it all collapsed when the owner of the estate decided to sell it to a Swiss financier, the week before Hügi was getting married. “The farm I rented, which had a big old oak barn, all got chopped up and sold to developers. My wife had sold her house and we had put everything into the business and built offices, and put in cables and drainage – but I naively thought the family would be there forever, and I had no security of tenure.”

Wyndham’s Oak, the oldest tree in Dorset - Alamy

So he came back to Hertfordshire to work with the Woodland Trust, where he has been ever since. They live in a remote small cottage and his wife Katey is a consultant for digital accessibility. Their daughter, Ella Louise, is 15, and studying for her GCSEs.

For a change, he’s not doing this for a book or a documentary – “it’s just a labour of love”. What he would like to achieve, apart from spending time with the venerable old beasts, is to bring attention to the ATI, and the Woodland Trust. “And to try and get legally protected status for some of our oldest ancient trees, putting them on an equal footing with other protected wildlife and historic buildings, as well as support for farmers and land managers who have ancient trees on their land.”

When I catch up with Hügi a couple of weeks later, he is in Wiltshire (478 trees and 402 miles in), enjoying the hospitality of Wyndham’s Oak, the oldest tree in Dorset. His fitness has improved, he thinks, but his feet hurt. He hasn’t been lonely – his family came and joined him during half term, and he met up with his mum to go and visit the grave of his great great grandparents in Somerset.

He sounds as engaged as ever in his pilgrimage, and has so far added a total of 170 trees to the ATI, and amended the records of 27. Is he concerned that he is behind? “I’m not taking any notice of the schedule,” he says. “It’s not really about that. I’ve already spent two hours with this oak, but I’m ready to go now.”

Where will he stay tonight? He’s not quite sure, he says. But trust in the trees. ancienttreeforum.org.uk

