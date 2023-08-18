Made in Maidstone and gifted with natural power, Alessia Russo was destined to dominate

Alessia Russo celebrates scoring the winner to put England through to the World Cup final - AP/Abbie Parr

There is nothing extraordinary about Alessia Russo’s introduction to the game of football. Like many of her contemporaries, she was plucked from the sidelines of her local club after growing bored of watching her older brother play.

“Her brother, Giorgio, was playing in a boys’ team that I ran. She would turn up and ask to borrow a football and that’s when I first spotted her,” recalls Colin Whitfield, Russo’s first coach at Bearsted FC in Maidstone. “I noticed her on the sidelines and she was whacking this ball around. I had a chat with her dad and said, ‘Look, we’ve got an under-10’s girl’s team she’d be eligible to play in next year, playing a year up.’ That was that. She started playing for the under-10’s as an eight-year-old.”

Russo, whose paternal grandad hailed from Sicily and emigrated to London in the 1950s, demonstrated all the attributes of an out-and-out forward. Blessed with the power and shooting range that few her age had, in one memorable game for Bearsted she belted the ball into the top corner from inside her own half.

Alessia Russo playing for Bearsted Boys FC

“The pitches were obviously small sided pitches, so 60 yards long, 40 yards wide,” explains Whitfield. “So she could play from the central midfield and just dominate the game from there.

“She was a very sort of positive minded player. She had quick feet. She didn’t have the long legs that she’s got now, she was shorter in my day, but she used to just go past players like they weren’t there. She was always thinking three or four steps ahead of any defender.

“If I left her out of the starting line-up, I knew I could say to her, ‘Go on and win the game for us.’ That’s invariably what would happen if she was that talented.”

Russo was deployed mostly as an impact sub during the Lionesses’ victorious Euros campaign last summer but has found herself ahead of Chloe Kelly in the pecking order at the World Cup. The change in striker order is to be expected: Russo has never been one for waiting in the shadows.

She lasted just one season at Bearsted, before working her way up the player pathway, first joining the youth ranks at Charlton, and later Chelsea, where aged 15 she found herself limited by the English league system. At the time, players could only sign a senior club contract at 18 years old and not 16, so Russo the risk taker sought opportunities elsewhere.

Alessia Russo as a young girl wearing Chelsea kit - the club she signed for aged 15

Accepting a scholarship at the University of North Carolina, the esteemed footballing institution where England manager Sarina Wiegman and Russo’s international team-mate Lucy Bronze played and studied, she honed her craft in a way that few of her Lionesses peers did during their formative years, throwing herself into America’s acclaimed college system. Her move across the pond also served as a wake-up call for the FA, who were in danger of setting a precedent by leaking young talent.

“She went to America and things like that forced all the English clubs to say to the FA, ‘Listen, we can’t keep losing our youngsters to America,’” says Emma Hayes, the Chelsea manager and Telegraph Sport columnist. “So we had to keep challenging the status quo - we still have to do that now.

“We all had to create better situations here so that they stay in England. And I think that group prompted so many changes within our English system, to go and create the academy league, to push towards better-funded academies, so that we tried not to lose them to America.”

Alessia Russo (centre), with her parents Mario and Carol, accepted a scholarship to the University of North Carolina aged 16 - News Limited/Tim Stewart

In 2020, she returned to England, armed with a degree in sport and exercise science and eager to apply her learnings at Manchester United, before breaking into the senior England squad where she would catapult herself into the limelight.

Her 11-minute-hat-trick in the Lionesses 20-0 rout of Latvia in Nov 2021 remains the fastest by any England player, before she was heralded across the country after her outrageous backheel against Sweden at last summer’s Euros. Her series of eye-catching performances for club and country would lead to her highly anticipated move to Arsenal ahead of the World Cup, arguably the most talked about transfer in the women’s game this summer.

Sarina Wiegman talks to Georgia Stanway, Alessia Russo and Lucy Bronze (from left to right) at a World Cup training session - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

For Rachel Yankey, the former England and Arsenal striker, Russo is a perfect fit for her former club, which has faltered towards the business end of seasons. “The way she holds the ball up is fantastic,” says Yankey. “At a club like Arsenal, you want a goalscorer but you also want a player who does more, who plays for the team, and Alessia definitely fits that mould. Playing for different managers and different styles will only make her better.”

Bearsted, meanwhile, are all too happy to cash in on Russo’s success. The Kent club nearly folded during the pandemic and would have almost certainly gone under had it not successfully applied for a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery, who have invested more than £50 million over the last 10 years into the community game. But the club has also grown in other ways.

“The number of girls teams has flourished but we’re seeing a lot of girls playing in mixed teams now,” says Whitfield. “In some of the local leagues, they’ve got a lot more girls playing in boys teams, which never used to happen. It was very rare that you’d get a girl playing in a boys’ team. Now you’ll see some teams with a 50:50 girl-boy split.”

So what would his message be to his most successful student ahead of the World Cup final, in what will undoubtedly be the biggest match of her life? “Forget the stage you’re on, Alessia,” he says, as if giving one of his half-time pep talks. “Play with your instinct and you’re bound to score.”

